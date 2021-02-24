US Attorney Mike Dunavant prepares to resign





Memphis, Tenn. US Attorney Mike Dunavant is marking his life.

On February 28, he resigned from his law enforcement post he had held for almost four years.

As I walk away, I am truly very proud of the accomplishments we have made with our law enforcement partners, said Dunavant.

Appointed by former President Donald Trump as US Attorney General for the Western District of Tennessee, Mike Dunavant has investigated and prosecuted numerous cases.

Dunavant says he is very proud of his criminal initiative which targeted carjacking, drug trafficking and over-prescription of prescription drugs.

We have reduced federal prosecutions for firearms offenses over a two-year period to over 68%. I really believe it serves the purpose of preventing further violent crime, Dunavant said.

Dunavant also led the local effort that brought federal agents to Memphis to help fight crime much to the dismay of some who wondered if they had really made a difference.

In 120 days, we arrested 250 people and charged and prosecuted more than 120 people for federal offenses. Last year Memphis set a homicide record, 338. And the year before, it was 230 something. 10:26 And I would say we made a difference because if we hadn’t done Operation Legend, the trigger shooters, the traffickers, the repeat street offenders, that death toll would have been higher, declared Dunavant.

More recently, Dunavant has also led the prosecution of those in Tennessee who took part in protests in the nation’s capital. He says these investigations and prosecutions are continuing.

We take these cases very seriously. There is really no tolerance in this. They attacked not only federal property, but the very decency of our democracy in our country, Dunavant said.

And as President Biden prepares to appoint new American lawyers across the country, Mike Dunavant reflects on his own future. He’s not ready to say where he’ll be, but after a lifetime of public service he’s pretty sure what he’ll do.

I hope I will be able to continue serving the people of our state and nation again soon, ”said Dunavant.

The search for a new US attorney is underway.

In the meantime, America’s first deputy lawyer, Joe Murphy, will hold the post until it is filled.

