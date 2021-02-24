US Senate Democrat orders lawmakers to draft anti-China bill





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had called on lawmakers to craft a package of measures to counter China’s rise, capitalizing on radical bipartisan sentiment in towards Beijing in Congress to strengthen the American technology sector and fight against unfair practices.

FILE PHOTO: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters in the Senate Reception Room on day two of Trump’s second impeachment trial in Washington, U.S. on February 10 2021. Brandon Bell / Pool via REUTERS

Schumer told a weekly press conference that he had asked committees to develop a bipartisan bill based on the legislation he proposed last year to seek $ 100 billion in funding. to stimulate research in key technological areas, from artificial intelligence to quantum computing and semiconductors.

This year’s package would target investments in US manufacturing, science and technology, supply chains and semiconductors, Schumer said, adding that he intends to present a project to law in the Senate by this spring.

Today, when we called to caucus, I asked the chairmen and members of our relevant committees to start drafting a legislative package to surpass China and create new American jobs, Schumer said at the conference. hurry.

As part of this package, senators also plan to provide emergency funding to implement bipartite semiconductor programs included in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which defines overall U.S. military spending and Pentagon policies supported by this spending.

I want this bill to address the Americas’ short and long term plan to protect our semiconductor supply chain and keep us # 1 in AI (artificial intelligence), 5G (communication network generation), quantum computing, biomedical research, storage, all of those things are part of the bill, Schumer said.

The legislative campaign comes as China’s Republican hawks have stepped up pressure on Democratic President Joe Biden to stick to the tough Beijing policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trumps.

The Biden administration has said it is conducting a review of China’s programs and promised a firm but more multilateral approach from Beijing.

The announcement also comes as some U.S. automakers have slowed production due to a shortage of semiconductor chips, rare in part due to a pandemic-era boom in consumers’ appetites for more. cell phones and computers.

The Semiconductor Industry Association welcomed Schumers’ announcement and urged Biden and Congress to invest boldly in national semiconductor manufacturing and research.

This will help the United States stay on top of this foundational technology, while strengthening the Americas economy, job creation, national security and critical infrastructure, SIA CEO John Neuffer said in a statement. communicated.

Under the previous legislation that the bill would be modeled on, the $ 100 billion in funding would be channeled over 5 years by a new technology directorate to be based at the National Science Foundation. According to this proposal, an additional $ 10 billion would be reserved for technology hubs.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers plan to meet with Biden at the White House on Wednesday to discuss supply chain issues, including semiconductor chips, Reuters reported.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

