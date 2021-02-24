US-China relations, explained (video)





Are the United States and China doomed to war? Is China Monitoring US Data? Is the Chinese government on the verge of collapse? Michael Beckley, associate professor of political science at Tufts University, reviews some common myths and facts about US-China relations.

See all he had to say in this video.

Explore other recent videos from our content partners at Conde Nast.

Food Experts Answer Your Questions About Pancakes | pizza | mashed potatoes | fried chicken | grilled cheese | lasagna | fries | steak | cheese macaroni

How to make fruit leather at home

VFX Artist Answers Readers’ Questions About TV & Movies

The Tampa estate has its own kart track

Watch the chef prepare curried cauliflower rice

Hailee Steinfeld examines her digital footprint

Visit Serena Williams’ New Home and Art Gallery

NASA scientist debunks myths about Mars

What is one thing that you would change about your condition?

Meteorologist breaks down weather myths

Celebrities Answer Frequently Asked Questions About Themselves: Ruby Rose | Dolly Parton | Mayim Bialik | Alessia Cara | Kermit & Miss Piggy | Kevin Bacon | Tony Hawk | Joe Biden | Ellie Kemper | Elijah Wood | Norman Reedus | Patrick stewart

50 most searched questions on Google in 2020

Experts answer questions from Star Wars fans

Les Stroud answers questions of survival

Tolkien expert answers questions from fans about Lord of the Rings

The actors describe the highlights of their careers: Glen Close | Dolly Parton | Gerard Butler | Jim Parsons | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Seth Green | Simon Pegg | Anna Kendrick | Kristen Bell | Mark Wahlberg | Martin Freeman | Anthony Mackie | Harrison ford

Ohio’s most popular beer?

Binging Tour with Babishs Studio and House

Visit Kevin Loves TriBeCa at home

Explore a Japanese-inspired Bel Air mansion

Visit a new $ 20 million mansion in San Francisco

Visit a New York mansion that inspired Gatsby

Tips for Improving Your Homemade Meatloaf tiered cakes | curry | skewers | roast pork | chowder | Pad Thai | spring rolls | Bloody Mary cocktails | sandwich cookies | custard | meatballs | biscuits | stuffed peppers | chicken sandwiches | okra | grilled fish recipes | vegetarian burgers | chocolate cake | fish & chips | apple pie | potato salad | fried rice

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos