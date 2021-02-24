New British Law, Report Needed to Stop Hate Speech and Extremism | Counter-terrorism policy





Large gaps in the law could glorify terrorism and spread hatred, and massive crackdowns are needed to prevent further violence from triggering, official reports said.

A report from the extremist response committee (CCE) calls for groups accused of spreading hatred to consider new laws facing bans.

Potential targets nominated by the CCE could include the Far Right British Defense League and Cage, accused of supporting Islamic extremism and violence.

A committee established by the government in 2017 argued that Thomas Mayer, who assassinated Labor lawmaker Joe Cox in 2016, may have discovered with a stronger approach that he was heading for violent extremism.

The report was co-authored by Sarah Khan Commission Chairman and former Terrorist Chief Sir Mark Raleigh.

Under current law, praising Adolf Hitler, denying the Holocaust, praising Osama bin Laden, and saying far-right killers like Anders Brevik and Christchurch Mosque attacker Brenton Tarant are legal unless they directly promote violence.

Other legal sources, according to the report, include pamphlets disseminated by fascist extremist groups that promote false claims of white massacre that are not threatening, insulting, or insulting, although intended to arouse hatred of racial or religious groups.

The report was added by Rowley as follows: Not only have our laws kept pace with the evolving threats of extremism today, but the current legal boundaries allow extremists to remain unpunished.

Hatred extremism is creating a much larger pool for terrorists to recruit, increasing violence, hate crime, and tensions between communities. The current situation is simply intolerable.

Rowley said he has been shocked by extremism and its spread, accelerated by the internet and social media in recent years.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been briefed on the report and is reviewing its recommendations.

The government, which has continued since 2005, has been working to strengthen Britain’s position on current terrorism or extremism that does not violate public order laws. However, previous efforts have failed because of concerns that the new law could criminalize opposition, freedom of speech, and unpopular opinions. The Cameron administration’s attempts failed because extremism could not be defined.

CCE’s report is supported by critics of previous efforts, including activist Peter Tatchell. Tony Blair and David Cameron also supported the report’s results.

Rowley said that this study targets hate extremism, the worst material in which one group aims to develop an ideology of political, religious or racial supremacy, and to create an atmosphere of hate for crime, terrorism or other violence. He said he had avoided these traps.

It is based on a concept already in use in terrorist trials, a mindset material where extremist material such as extreme right or Islamic terrorist videos is accepted as evidence of existing extremism.

The greatest example of extremism inflicting serious damage is the case of Anjem Choudary, who was associated with up to 100 terrorist recruits as spokesperson for Al-Muhajiroun and its successor group.

The committee said possession of terrorist data should be criminalized. This approach may have captivated Khuram Butt, once friend of the Choudarys, who was the protagonist of the London Bridge attack in 2017. Years before the atrocities began, he was arrested and released despite possessing beheading videos and Isis propaganda.

The new proposed approach deletes stories of objections to British values ​​as a sign of extremism and that a classification system could be used to rate the risk of posing pedophile substances or extremist substances similar to those used in harmful drugs. I suggest.

Rowley needed a stronger approach to the internet, but pointed out that technology companies have little to do until a definition of what is considered extremism is accepted. The magnifying effect of social media turned it from a sideshow to a major. Threat.

The report said there were signs of concern that young people were being deceived by extremists.

The study found that 15% of youth and 20% of young men in a 2020 poll said that the official explanation of the Nazi Holocaust was a lie, and other polls found that young people were five times more likely to believe lies than pensioners. Quoted figures showing that. About the Jewish people.

Cage has long been a thorn in government and counter-terrorism officials. Proponents say it is a community-based group fighting the excesses of the war on terror. Khan said that if more stringent measures were adopted, the Cage could meet the threshold of measures.

Cage blamed the committee for introducing the major version of the culture of cancellation. The spokesperson said: The CCE appears to be implementing a formal state-approved policy for a culture of cancellation, arguing for further restrictions on legal speech. The outlook ahead of the CCE represents an authoritarian and Islamic lobby within the Hall of Power.

Cage has a well-established record of pursuing accountability for government overreaching and due process violations. Although this criticism has been made by various seasoned scholars, UN rapporteurs and experts, it is interesting for the CCE to select a Muslim-led organization for warnings related to Islamic hate prevention and institutional Islamic phobia.

Three years later, and at huge taxpayer costs, CCE gets the job done without further clarifying what extremism is. Instead, it promotes the ideas of the most strongly Islamic and censored organizations in the industry.

