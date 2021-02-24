UK competition regulators are not suitable for this purpose.





The writer has chaired the British Competition and Market Authority and the Parliamentary Banking Committee.

One of Boris Johnson’s great strengths is that the British Prime Minister can talk to many people that most politicians don’t have access to. These are people who often feel helpless and cannot hear. He has to talk to them again. He can “level up” the UK and “rebuild it for the better” and resolve public skepticism about market advantages by putting consumer interests at the center of economic policy. Major regulatory reform is needed. Competition and market authorities are a great place to start.

Many people feel vulnerable to the leakage of products and services that regulators have explicitly set up to protect them. They are often right. Energy and broadband come to mind until Congress intervenes. There was a big difference between the best and worst deals. Loyal customers often lose the most. Similarly, for those who shop online or have been exposed to digital advertising, there are few practical safeguards. A drastic shift in priorities is needed to ensure visible improvement and reduce tearing that alienates the public.

Reassuring language alone is useless and can even be counterproductive. Some regulators that seem too easily seized by vested interests, such as pre-crisis authorities, need a new mindset.

Complete change may require parliamentary oversight and firm government direction. This is a great opportunity for Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. But you can do a lot without it. CMA’s high-quality employees can start now at the top of the organization.

First, the CMA needs to do more to figure out what’s going on in the market where consumers suffer. Data is needed to determine whether competition is rising or falling in an economy, and to identify markets in which competition has become competitive to exploit consumers. The CMA should be the central repository for this data and should be used to analyze where to intervene. Progress on this has so far been insufficient.

Second, CMA’s top management must follow the Bank of England example by working directly with small businesses and the general public. Currently, two-thirds of companies do not know that CMA enforces UK competition laws. Although 1 out of 10 companies publicly admitted to discussing prices with similar companies, it wasn’t clear that this was illegal. Six years after the Fair Trade Office was abolished and replaced by CMA, 62% of consumers have heard of OFT. Only 19% of people have heard of CMA last year.

This is not surprising, as the CMA mostly works with competitive lawyers and other professionals. This important task cannot reassure the public who knows nothing about it. Direct contact with the end customer, the consumer, must enter the bloodstream of the CMA.

Third, CMA needs to focus on the cases that produce the largest and most noticeable returns to consumers. Rather than prioritizing the antitrust action on the sale of Ping Golf Club, the CMA was able to take action much earlier against the high prices paid by loyal customers and the abuse of rental properties. Too much resources are focused on mergers and antitrusts at the expense of consumer protection, market research and advocacy. When CMAs are empowered for an online platform, they need to focus even more on consumers. During the Covid crisis, bold actions to address the price crash and holiday refunds should be the model of the future. After the crisis, you need to develop a Covid-type task force, not shrinking.

Fourth, the CMA has to make impenetrable decisions. The board of directors, not the anonymous senior management team, must decide which major events to address. These determine the character of the CMA. And the board has to explain the choice to Congress and the public.

Fifth, CMA must urge new legal obligations to promote consumer interests and act quickly. Just as the law creating a CMA office for an internal market imposes consumer obligations, now Congress must do the same for full power.

The more resolute, powerful and responsible regulators that stand out to the public and take action on issues they care about are long overdue. The CMA has announced a more in-depth and international work coordination to address the power of the technology platform. The prize money for enhancing CMA’s legitimacy and demonstrating a free market to work for consumers is very large. It will strengthen public and investor confidence in capitalism. CMA must put consumers first. And it should continue.

