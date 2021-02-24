Former US security officials accuse Intel failures of attacking Capitol





An FBI warning that a protest by Donald Trump supporters could turn violent reached U.S. Capitol Police the day before the deadly attack, but senior officials responsible for securing Congress that day failed to see it. they told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Officials told two Senate panels reviewing the failures before the Jan.6 attack that the intelligence they received had not prepared them for hundreds of Trump supporters, many of whom worked as a team and wore tactical gear , storming the building.

They gave conflicting accounts of pre-assault conversations about whether to call for National Guard support and possible concerns about the role of maintaining the appearance of an openCapitolbuilding played in the failure of Security.

One of the four, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, told senators he had not seen a bulletin issued Jan. 5 by the FBI office in Norfolk, Va., Warning the law enforcement agencies that the extremists were preparing to commit violence.

“None of the intelligence we received predicted what really happened,” said Sund, referring to scenes in which Trump supporters assaulted police, smashed windows and accused the Capitolchant. Hang Mike Pence “.

“We correctly planned a mass protest with possible violence,” Sund said. “What we got was a coordinated military-style assault on my officers and a violent takeover of the Capitol building.”

The attack was an attempt to prevent Congress, in the presence of former Vice President Pence, from certifying the electoral victory of Democratic President Joe Biden over Republican Trump, who falsely claimed the election was marred by widespread fraud.

Former House of Representatives and Senate sergeants-at-arms Paul Irving and Michael Stenger also testified on Tuesday, saying they had not seen the FBI warning.

All three resigned in the wake of violence, which rocked the world, threatened a peaceful transition of power and endangered the lives of lawmakers and Pence, which sparked the former president’s second impeachment trial Trump.

Worried about “optics”?

TheCapitolbuilding, home to all 535 members of Congress, has long been open to visitors and guests in a way the White House has not been in decades. Passers-by could walk almost to the steps of the building and before the COVID-19 pandemic it was still open to tourists, who had to enter through a special entrance for visitors.

Sund said he asked for National Guard troops to be deployed to the Capitol Hill during a conversation with Irving and Stenger two days before the riot, but Irving had expressed concern about “the optics To use the troops.

Irving, however, said he didn’t remember the discussion as a request and flatly denied being concerned about appearances.

“We discussed whether the intelligence justified having troops on Capitol Hill. The collective judgment at the time was no – the intelligence did not warrant it,” Irving told the committees.

Sund and Irving also gave conflicting accounts of their communication on the chaotic day of the attack. Sund said he called Irving at 1:09 p.m. to request National Guard troops as members of the crowd battled with Capitol Police at the steel crowd control barriers outside the building. Irving said he had no record of a call at the time.

“There seems to be some confusion over the basic facts and who asked what, when,” observed Republican Senator Josh Hawley. Senators have requested telephone tapes.

Washington, DC Metropolitan Police rushed to the scene after Sund called for their help at 12:58 p.m., Acting Police Chief Robert Contee told senators.

His forces helped the Capitol Police with crowd control and eventually cleared the Capitol so lawmakers could return to certify Biden’s victory.

But Contee said he was shocked by an interagency appeal around 2:22 p.m. when he heard Sund pleading with Pentagon officials for the National Guard to be deployed.

Army officials were reluctant, expressing concerns about his appearance, Contee said, adding: “I was stunned by this response.”

The first members of the National Guard did not appear on the Capitolgrounds until 5:40 p.m., Sund said.

U.S. media said congressional leaders and security officials did not want to see the same militarized presence around the Capitolt that was stationed around the White House during the summer anti-racist protests.

Dozens of police officers were assaulted in the melee, with more than 140 Capitol police officers and some 65 Metropolitan police injured.

More than 200 people have been charged to date for their role in the riot, some linked to fringe right-wing groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

Senators plan to call witnesses from the FBI, the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security next week.

Democratic Senator Gary Peters said the incident revealed clear gaps in intelligence about domestic extremists: “The federal government needs to start taking these online threats seriously, to make sure they don’t turn out to be in violence in the real world. “

