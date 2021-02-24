The UK site saw a 28% increase in sales in February as Valentine’s Day is fully digitized and irreversible.





Valentine’s Day: fully digitized in 2021

Valentine’s Day in 2021 marks a new early online peak for retailers. The website saw a 28% increase in sales in the first week of February, and 23% the following week as consumers bought gifts early.

According to data from Wunderkind’s Marketing Pulse, online conversion rates have also improved over the same period, rising +19% per share to +14% (w/c 15.02) by mid-February. ). Revenue generated through this channel increased by 5% above the January average in the first week of January (including 01.02), boosting email performance as well.

Sales of letterbox flowers surged early on e-commerce orders. Online florist Bloom & Wild sold bouquets more than four times in early February compared to 2020, and CEO Aron Gelbrard said, “We saw strong demand from our customers. Buy earlier than usual”. Meanwhile, Bluebella, a lingerie company based in Shoreditch, said its e-commerce sales over two days on February 1 exceeded last year’s performance by +119%. And as hospitality shuts down, demand for’meal kits’ and cocktail deliveries has soared as consumers try to recreate their favorite restaurant meals. According to data from research consulting firm CGA, 70% plan to recreate their dining out experience at home*.

Wunderkind’s EMEA GM Wulfric Light-Wilkinson explains: “Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been an increasing demand for e-commerce. And this trend shows no signs of diminishing in 2021, especially when adding major retail trading events like Valentine’s Day. We are now seeing a constant demand for digital from a new cohort of online shoppers and digital natives, which is fueling new consumer demands when it comes to online buying experiences.

“This means that consumers are now becoming disruptors and new expectations for creating great shopping experiences are once again redefining retail. Maintenance should enable retailers to better understand buyers at the individual level to keep consumers connected to the brand and to create highly targeted engagement strategies that drive loyalty and brand advocacy. “

Not going back

Going online ahead of Valentine’s Day will also be a taste for the future. April 12, the eagerly awaited non-essential store reopening date in the UK, could be too late to prevent a permanent change in the way UK consumers shop, says courier expert ParcelHero.

UK consumers spent an average of £3,379 online last year, more than consumers in any other country.

David Jinks MILT, Head of Consumer Research at ParcelHero, says: ‘Many stores reopening in April can’t come too soon for High Street retailers. In fact, it may be too late. UK shoppers are now leading the world in a massive migration to online.

According to ParcelHero’s latest global trade analysis, UK shoppers’ annual online spending is £3,379, surpassing the Danish average of £3,056 and the US average of £2,753.

“Both England and Scotland will be reopening non-essential stores in April. This will be a big test of the future of high streets in England. The spring weather lures people back to town center stores or newly acquired stores. It will prove your online shopping habits. Is it too hard to get next?” says Jinx.

Obviously, e-commerce has become important not only for retailers, but for the UK economy as a whole. Six of the UK’s largest online retailers, including Asos, Boohoo, and Ocado, are seeing the news most consumed by UK online shoppers with the launch of the UK Digital Business Association (UKDBA). Its goal is not only to provide a voice for online retailers and promote economic recovery, but crucially to help store-based retailers develop their business online.

In January 2017, ParcelHero released a notable report called 2030: The Death of High Street. It was concluded that 40% of all UK retailers would go online by 2030 unless retailers develop an omni-channel approach that covers both online and offline store sales. Covid has clearly accelerated this change. Online sales in January have already reached 34.2% of total retail spending in the UK, according to the latest statistical agency figures. Since the UK’s average online spending is leading the world, it is likely to reach 40% even before 2030.

