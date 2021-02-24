Coronavirus Live Updates: Newly Reported U.S. Infections Edge Up





By David Hall

Recently reported coronavirus cases in the United States increased slightly, as pharmaceutical companies detailed their plans to increase the country’s supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

The United States reported more than 69,000 new cases on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and released early Wednesday on the East Coast. The data can be updated later. Tuesday’s figure was up from the revised total for previous days of just over 56,000, but down sharply from peak levels reached in January.

The nation’s death toll rose by more than 2,200 on Tuesday and is approaching 502,700, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 have more than halved compared to a month earlier. As of Tuesday, there were 55,058 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the United States, on the fifth day in a row the figure is below 60,000, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The burden on intensive care units has also eased, with 11,272 coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the country, up from more than 22,000 a month earlier.

Vaccination rollout, delayed in some areas due to recent winter storms, continued to advance. By early Wednesday, 13.4% of the American population had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccination levels vary by state, with 21.1% of Alaska residents receiving a dose, while 11.1% of Utah residents receiving a single dose.

Meanwhile, executives of some pharmaceutical companies have outlined their plans to increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

AstraZeneca PLC expects U.S. health regulators to erase its Covid-19 vaccine in early April, and at that time the company will release 30 million doses, an executive in Congress said on Tuesday. The UK-based company would release a total of 50 million doses by the end of the month, with an additional 15 to 25 million doses per month later, said Ruud Dobber, chairman of AstraZeneca’s biopharmaceutical business, to the oversight and investigation of the US Energy and Commerce Committee. subcommittee.

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to deliver more than 20 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in a single injection to the United States by the end of March if the vaccine is cleared by regulators. The company plans to deliver a total of 100 million doses by the end of June, said Richard Nettles, vice president of U.S. medical affairs for J & J’s infectious diseases and vaccines division, in written testimony.

