British law failed to develop as a threat of online extremism-POLITICO

According to a report by the Independent Commission for Response to extremism released by the British government on Wednesday, the current UK hate laws are not ready to fight the threats posed by online extremism.

They discovered that extremist groups running online could exploit the loophole between the UK’s hate crimes and terrorist legislation. Calling for revision of the upcoming Online Harms Bill to make online extremism a crime.

The suggested solution may include providing an official ID when signing up for an online platform.

The report explains that current legislation allows groups to provoke online hate and false information, as long as such material is not intimidating. Examples of reports include Holocaust negativity, content from some Islamic countries, and a growing incell subculture.

Notable supporters of the amendment are David Cameron and Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. The Times reported that British Interior Secretary Priti Patel is considering the results of the report.

Another big problem, co-author Sir Mark Rowley, explained to Times Radio on Wednesday, is that online freedom of speech in the UK could be considered a crime elsewhere. [other countries] It had the power to defend the Constitution, which would defend democracy from dangerous and threatening groups.

[The U.K. has not] He added that groups disbanded in other countries could still have the opportunity to thrive in Britain.

Sarah Khan, who leads the committee, said on the same show that extremism has changed drastically, the world has changed, and unfortunately our laws have not developed, adding that the government should take a new approach to tackling this problem head-on.

