Iraqi government examines missile attacks in country against US bases> US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE> Department of Defense News





The Iraqi government is investigating three attacks on US bases in the country and is doing a thorough and comprehensive job, Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said.

“We had a very good discussion with our Iraqi partners a few weeks ago, following the Irbil attacks,” Kirby told reporters today. “They did it very clearly [secretary of defense] that they take this seriously and that they want to have the opportunity to investigate for themselves… we’ll let them. “

The attack in Irbil killed an American contractor and injured a service member and others, while the attack in the Baghdad Green Zone caused property damage. In addition, an attack at Balad Air Base injured personnel.

Despite suspicions regarding the source of the weapons used and the support of those responsible, Kirby said the attacks remain unrelated to any diplomatic activity that may take place between the United States and Iran.

“It has nothing to do with … diplomatic efforts that may or may not take place,” he said. “It’s about trying to make sure that we see accountability in the right way. And that’s what the secretary wants to give our Iraqi partners the time and space to do.”

Despite this commitment, Kirby said the Defense Department was aware of the threat Iran continues to pose in the region.

“No one shies away from the significant security challenges Iran still poses, … and we have not been shy about it at all,” he said. “And no one is in a hurry to pass judgment here on these particular attacks … historically we have seen these attacks by Shiite-backed militias on our facilities, our people and those of the Iraqis, too, carried out with weapons. ., rockets of Iranian origin. “

Kirby said the department feared the Iranians would use proxies in the Middle East to create insecurity and instability in the region. “Their malicious activities in the region are a matter of record,” he said. “And nothing has changed in our desire to be able to deal with these malicious activities in the appropriate way.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos