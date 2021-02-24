The EU is’chased’ with the UK over the coronavirus vaccination, says Ursula von der Leyen.





The European Union is catching up with the UK for the coronavirus vaccination, Ursula von der Leyen said, branding the UK strategy to delay the second vaccination as too risky.

The Commissioner of the European Commission responded to criticism that EU vaccination was too slow, pointing out that there were no jabs in 130 countries around the world.

Mrs von der Leyensaid Italians got more than twice the jab than British, and the EU offered a larger first dose overall.

Are catching up. The UK has 17 million primary doses. There are 27 million people in the EU. In Italy, which has a population similar to that of the UK, there are twice as many citizens who have been fully vaccinated with a second vaccination, she said.

She told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper. I think it is dangerous to simply postpone the second vaccination. It must comply with specifications determined by the manufacturer in extensive clinical testing.

In the UK, 27.47 doses were administered per 100 people, whereas in the EU it was 6.12 doses. 5.7 jabs per 100 were given in France and 6.1 in Germany.

Mrs. von der Leyen said he could understand the frustrations many EU citizens feel as the block lags behind Britain, the United States, Israel and Turkey in vaccinations.

“No one has ever been vaccinated in 130 countries around the world,” the former German defense minister said. Europe is the first with less than expected capacity at the start.

The UK used a faster emergency approval process to approve the vaccine than the EU. The UK negotiated to secure a dose on its own after rejecting an offer last year to participate in Brussels’ EU joint procurement plan.

The UK’s vaccination strategy was far more successful than the EU failed, and the response to the coronavirus pandemic was slow, the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

Viktor Orven looked at the case in England or Serbia, working together to put something together that could be managed more successfully individually.

EU leaders will urge to continue strict coronavirus restrictions, including a ban on non-essential travel, such as holidays, on Thursday, four days after Boris Johnson presented a roadmap outside the blockade.

According to the draft leaked conclusions for Thursday’s video summit, they will not only accelerate the approval, production and distribution of the vaccine, but will also urge vaccinations in the weeks and months to come.

Mrs von der Leyen said he would get the AstraZeneca vaccine without thinking again after reporting that people were reluctant to jab in Germany and other parts of Europe.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was erroneously described as invalid by Emmanuel Macron, and inaccurate news from Germany alleged that it was ineffective in a continuation with the EU due to a short supply.

Astra Zeneca has told the European Commission it will provide less than half of the vaccine promised in the second quarter, EU officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company said it would work to implement a contracted 180 million vaccine.

