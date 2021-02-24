Polls Propose Carbon Taxes Will Be Popular With British Voters | Environment





Taxing carbon dioxide emissions is popular with voters as public opinion polls look for ways to set a carbon price that could help governments tackle the climate crisis and finance green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. It will be suggested by the polls.

Carbon taxes may be levied on transport including energy suppliers, flights, food, imports and other high carbon goods and services. Currently, the UK implicit taxes on carbon through tariffs on gasoline and diesel, for example, and some heavy industries pay an effective price for carbon. However, there are no taxes for consumers that are explicitly adjusted to the carbon emissions they generate from the goods and services they purchase.

According to a poll of 2,000 people conducted by the Opinium for the Zero Carbon Campaign, two-thirds of the people said that carbon taxes are a fair way to raise money and that proceeds should be spent to benefit the country. I convince the government to set a carbon price ahead of the UN Cop26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this November.

A similar number (68%) wants the poor to be protected from the effects of a carbon tax, and there has been strong support for their revenues to be invested in green job creation and worker retraining, clean energy and use it as a fund. NHS.

Public opinion polls also found a majority in favor of a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis, with 65% of people calling for a green recovery and a similar number wanted the UK to show international leadership on the matter.

The Zero Carbon Campaign estimated that carbon taxes could work by raising 27 billion annually by 2030 and replacing or simplifying existing green charges on the industry. Supporters of the campaign include actor Stephen Fry. [the government] Having the courage to pay the polluters can save many times more people than those who died during the pandemic. Support for the plastic bag tax has increased since enforcement, as have other measures such as banning indoor smoking. Leader must lead. And now is the time.

The government is considering how to price carbon, which can affect the cost of goods and services, from food to flight. Much of the industry has already been covered by the Carbon Trading Scheme, following the same principles as the EU Emissions Trading Scheme that covered the UK before Brexit. Extensive carbon taxes may face opposition from sectors that may see additional costs like agriculture. However, ministers are under pressure to meet the government’s net zero emissions targets by 2050 and find a way to restore public finances.

While many economists worldwide advocate carbon prices as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, attempts to adjust carbon prices at the international level have not been successful. The EU is considering imposing taxes on imports of high carbon products called carbon border adjustments, which are of concern in countries like China and Australia. However, the government has stepped back from proposals that this could be a key topic of discussion for the British President at this year’s G7 and Cop26 climate summits.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly pledged to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the major steps taken to achieve a green recovery are currently uncertain. The Green Home Grant was unveiled last summer with 3 billion dollars to help furniture install insulation, heat pumps and other low-carbon measures. However, after only a fifth of the 100,000 applications under the scheme have been processed, more than a billion funds have not been used, and ministers plan to scrap the unused cash at the end of next month.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance said: Worked to build a better environment from the epidemic. The Prime Minister recently came up with 10 plans to achieve this green industrial revolution, and the Treasurys Net Zero Review is examining how the transition to Net Zero should be funded.

