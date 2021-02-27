British charities work together to increase vaccine momentum





16 charities will work together to save lives through vaccine launch. People with underlying health conditions and adult caregivers in Cohort 6 are encouraged to participate in the jab. The organization will facilitate access to important advice and information on vaccines.

Organizations including the British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Mencap are working with governments and NHS to promote vaccine intake among people supported by charities on a daily basis.

Beginning February 15th, cohort 6 people and caregivers with certain underlying health conditions have been invited to a GP to receive life-saving vaccinations to protect against COVID-19.

Working with the government for the UK’s largest medical deployment, the charity will combine the strengths of the network to reassure people with long-term health conditions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Matt Hancock said:

The remarkable success of our vaccination program was only possible in collaboration with NHS, health and healthcare professionals, local partners and volunteers.

Getting support from a charity that works every day to support the very people we contact in Cohort 6 is a great addition to the rollout that keeps showing what we can achieve when we come together.

Their help, encouragement, and connection with the community in the next line for a jab will help everyone have access to the life-saving protection that the vaccine offers and help protect people and carers with underlying medical conditions. Will.

Organizations that have joined to become a member of the Union so far are:

African Caribbean Leukemia Trust (ACLT) Asthma UK UK Heart Foundation UK Liver Trust UK Lung Foundation Cancer Research UK Caregiver UK Diabetes UK Epilepsy Behavior Kidney Management UK Lupus UK Macmillan Cancer Support Mencap MS Society Sickle Cell Society Terrence Higgins Trust

These important charities fall into the Priority Vaccination category, including a cohort 6 of individuals aged 16 to 64 with certain organ diseases identified by the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee as being at a higher clinical risk from COVID-19. Support those involved.

These conditions include chronic respiratory, heart, kidney, liver, MS and epilepsy, vascular disease, diabetes, immune suppression, spleen asthenia or spleen dysfunction, morbid obesity, severe mental illness, sickle cell, and neurological disorders including lupus. It’s possible. What is on the GP Learning Disability Register.

After the government achieves its goal of providing primary vaccines to the top four priority groups by February 15th, everyone in Cohort 6 is now eligible for a jab and should be invited to the first vaccination.

Nadhim Zahawi, Minister of Vaccination, said:

Vaccines are your way out of this epidemic and it’s important to get a jab when people call you to come forward, as they give you a chance to protect yourself and others.

This rollout is truly a UKwide endeavour, so it’s very important to get the support of these fantastic and trusted charities while working to ensure that everyone who qualifies is vaccinated.

Thank you to everyone who has provided the expertise and support to support this life-saving campaign and support the largest medical deployment in UK history.

Cohort 6 also includes caregivers who are eligible for caregiver benefits, or sole or primary caregivers of the elderly or disabled who are clinically vulnerable due to their high risk of COVID-19 death.

The charity is the campaign by submitting both those representing the charity and those working together to encourage others to get vaccinated, sharing content across channels, including new campaign videos where people in Cohort 6 get jabs. Will support you. .

Chris Askew OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Diabetes UK, said:

We are very proud to work with other key voices in the charity sector to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

People with diabetes have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and the coronavirus outbreak has a higher risk of serious illness.

For people with diabetes, the best precaution against coronavirus is to get a vaccine and take whatever vaccine you give.

People in Group 6 who have a higher clinical risk from coronavirus and have not yet been contacted may be vaccinated by their local GP team.

ACLT co-founder and CEO Orin Lewis said:

ACLT believes that every effort should be made to ensure that all decisions regarding a COVID-19 vaccine are made with the proven facts of the vaccine and knowledge of the science.

Although too many lives have already been lost, there are real opportunities for positive change, especially on behalf of patients with immune suppression systems related to stem cell, blood and organ related disorders.

We believe that people should be very passionate about protecting themselves, their loved ones, and society as a whole.

When they make that decision, they must ensure an informed decision based on proven facts, not myths, fears, and taboos.

Background information

Campaign video

16 charities have already joined the campaign, and more charities can help promote vaccine promotion and save lives.

