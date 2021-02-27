Working towards a two-state solution





UK, Israeli governments halt Palestinian housing demolition and allow humanitarian aid

The UK welcomes progress in elections in Palestine-occupied territories as well as progress in discussions on the Interim Liaison Committee.

The UK reaffirms its commitment to a solution from both countries and urges both Israel and Palestine to work for a better future

Ambassador Barbara Woodward’s remarks at the Middle East Security Council (Israel/Palestine) briefing on February 26, 2021

Thank you to our special coordinator for the briefing, and thanks to Malak and Oren for sharing personal reflections with us today, including ways to help promote peace and understanding between new and previous generations.

In order to build trust between the political party and the people, unilateral behavior must also be stopped. The British urged the Israeli government to stop the demolition of Palestinian houses and structures in occupied Palestine. The recent bombing of Humsa Al-Baqaia has left this vulnerable Palestinian society, including children, homeless. We urge the Israeli government to deliver vital humanitarian aid unhindered. We also urge the Israeli government to refrain from destruction or seizure after such aid has been delivered.

The UK will continue to advocate the rights and freedoms of women, youth and marginalized groups. We, along with Palestinian women and all Palestinians, deny that Hamas, the de facto authorities of the Gaza Strip, will limit the independence and freedom of Gazan women by recently refusing to prepare for travel from Gaza. We urge this decision to be completely canceled and that all parties will ensure greater freedom and protection for women in the occupied Palestinian territory.

We clearly know that both parties must work together to provide meaningful improvements to the Palestinians and Israelis. In this context, Id, like everyone else, welcomes the constructive discussion held this week at the Ad-hoc Liaison Committee. Now we must push ahead with measures to alleviate the health and economic problems of the occupied Palestinian territory. We welcome cooperation on vaccine access and encourage the Israeli government to facilitate the transfer of vaccines to Palestinian authorities when needed. We also need to see visible and time-limited commitments from the parties to address long-term barriers to the development of the Palestinian economy. Progress on these issues will help create an environment conducive to peace negotiations in the future.

Finally, I welcome continued progress toward legislative and presidential elections in occupied Palestine territories. As we’ve heard today, Palestinians need free and fair elections as a path to responsible institutions based on the rule of law and respect for human rights.

The UK is still committed to a two state solution. We will continue to work with the parties to the dispute to establish conditions for a permanent settlement. As today’s briefing clearly states, we must work towards a better future for both Israel and Palestine. A fair and lasting determination to end the occupation and deliver peace is the best way to achieve that future.

