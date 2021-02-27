COVID vaccine: Johnson & Johnson obtains the agreement of the American panel





The FDA should quickly follow the recommendation and make Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine the third vaccine authorized for emergency use in the United States.

U.S. health advisers in WASHINGTON approved a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on Friday, putting the country on the verge of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to quickly follow the recommendation and force J & Js to shoot the third vaccine cleared for emergency use in the U.S. Vaccinations pick up speed, but new supplies are coming. urgently needed to stay ahead of a mutant virus that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

After day-long discussions, FDA panelists voted unanimously that the vaccine’s benefits outweighed the risks to adults. If the FDA agrees, shipments of a few million doses could begin as early as Monday.

More than 47 million people in the United States, or 14% of the population, have received at least one injection of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which the FDA cleared in December. But the pace of vaccinations has been strained by limited supplies and delays due to winter storms.

While J & J’s first supplies will be limited, the company said it can deliver 20 million doses by the end of March and a total of 100 million by the end of June.

The J & Js vaccine protects against the worst effects of COVID-19 after an injection, and it can be stored for up to three months at refrigerator temperature, making it easier to handle than previous vaccines, which must be frozen.

A challenge in the deployment of the new vaccine will be to explain how protective the J&J vaccine is after the astonishing success of the first American vaccines.

The two-dose injections of Pfizer and Moderna have been shown to be about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. The J&J study numbers aren’t that high, but it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. One dose of the J&J vaccine was 85% protective against the most serious COVID-19. After adding moderate cases, the total efficiency dropped to around 66%.

Some experts worry that a lower number may fuel the public perception that the J&J vaccine is a second tier vaccine. But the difference in coverage reflects when and where J&J was educated.

The J & Js vaccine has been tested in the United States, Latin America and South Africa as more contagious mutated versions of the virus were spreading. That wasn’t the case last fall, when Pfizer and Moderna completed testing, and it’s unclear whether their numbers would hold up to the more worrying of these variants.

Importantly, the FDA reported this week that, just like its predecessors, the J&J vaccine offers strong protection against worse outcomes, hospitalization, and death.

As J&J seeks FDA clearance for its single-dose version, the company is also investigating whether a second dose enhances protection.

Group member Dr Paul Offit warned that launching a two-dose version of the vaccine could cause problems.

You can see where that would be confusing for people who think, maybe I didn’t get what I needed, said Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia. It’s a messaging challenge.

Representatives of J&J said they chose to start with the single shot because the World Health Organization and other experts agreed it would be a faster and more effective tool in an emergency.

Cases and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically since their peak in January following the winter break. But public health officials have warned those gains could stagnate as new variants take hold in the United States.

We may be done with the virus, but it’s clear the virus isn’t done with us, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr Rochelle Walensky said during his speech at the White House Friday. She noted that new cases of COVID-19 have increased in recent days.

While it’s too early to say whether the trend will last, Walensky said adding a third vaccine will help protect more people faster. Other vaccines are in preparation.

On Sunday, a CDC panel is expected to meet to recommend how best to prioritize the use of the J&J vaccine.

Other regions of the world are already facing the best challenges. Italy’s main teachers’ union recently protested when the government decided to reserve the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the elderly and to designate the AstraZenecas vaccine for young workers at risk. The AstraZenecas vaccine was found to be about 70% effective in tests. Canada became the last country on Friday to allow the use of the AstraZenecas vaccine.

PA reporters Carla K. Johnson and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar contributed to this report.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Science Education, Howard Hughes Medical Institutes. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

