Susceptibility warns of bills to be paid to address UK’s exposed financial problems





Rishi Sunak uses next week’s budget to “equalize with the people” against the “heavy burden” of UK public finances, warning that after injecting additional coronavirus support, the bill will have to be paid.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the prime minister said that as Britain emerged from the COVID-19 threat, it would have to immediately spend more money to protect jobs, but warned that Britain’s finances are now “exposed.”

“There are people who think this issue can be ignored. And even worse, there are people who think there is no problem at all. I don’t think so,” Sunak said.

The Treasury Department has been amazed by the recent financial market turmoil, in which the UK government’s borrowing costs have risen 0.5 percentage points over the past month over the past decade.

The impact on the government’s debt interest has occurred so recently that it will not be included in the forecast for next week, but that did not reduce the minister’s concerns.

Sunak said: “Now we owe much more than we used to, because of the interest rate. . . It was exceptionally low, at least a month or two ago, which means we are constantly exposed to this rate of change. “

He added that the UK’s exposure to a 1 percentage point increase across all interest rates is £25 billion per year for the government’s debt repayment costs.

“That’s why we want to equalize people and public finances [challenges] It’s our plan to address this,” said Sunak.

He urged Tory colleagues to support his strong message on public finance and work to create a clear divider with the Labor Party in the next election.

“Not just this election, but as Conservatives, we are all elected by the British people,” Sunak said. Because people trust us with the state’s public finances, trust us with money, and believe that we will run the economy responsibly.

The prime minister was hesitant to comment on specific tax measures to be announced in the budget, but is considering raising corporate tax rates as a first step towards restoring public finances.

Sunak is supported by conservative criticism of the tax increase. Chief whip Mark Spencer has warned Tory lawmakers that opposition to budgetary action could lead to expulsion from Congress.

The Prime Minister will not announce new targets for government borrowing or debt in the budget as the Covid-19 crisis is not over yet.

To increase jobs and reduce unemployment growth as coronavirus aid is phased out, he unveiled an early action package to strengthen training and apprenticeships Friday evening ahead of a statement on Wednesday.

At this beginning I stood up [coronavirus] He said he would do his best to protect the British people through this crisis.

The Ministry of Finance said the minister would increase the temporary cash bonus to £3,000 for businesses hiring apprentices and extend the scheme from April to the end of September. This money will be given to all employees, not only young people between the ages of 16 and 24.

Apprentices may also be linked to organizations that work with more than one employer rather than a single company that the government describes as a “flexible apprenticeship program”. We hope this proves to be attractive to industries such as the film and TV sector, where apprentices can gain experience in a variety of productions.

But this is only part of the president’s strategy to turn the table over and spend big money in the short term before raising taxes later.

“I stand at the beginning of this job [coronavirus] He said he would do whatever it takes to protect the British people through this crisis. And I am dedicated to it,” Sunak told FT. Torriz claimed that it is “now a public service party.”

“We did it big and we went early, but there will be more in the future and more on the budget. But there are challenges [in the public finances] I want to be fair with people about the challenge.”

