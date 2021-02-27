Regarding Belgium, the UK will not immunize some British diplomatic staff from NATO and EU missions-POLITICO





In Britain’s mission to NATO, it’s a coronavirus vaccine for some, not a coronavirus vaccine for all, and the same is true at the British embassy in Brussels.

Despite the agreement with Belgium that the UK is officially distributing life-saving jabs to overseas Federal Development Authority (FCDO) employees dispatched to Belgium, the UK government has not vaccinated UK diplomats in charge of local contracts in Belgium. Won’t. And to other people stationed elsewhere in the world.

Some UK employees with local contracts in Belgium have responded with disappointment to the heterogeneous treatment, which means they will likely have to wait for a significantly slower vaccine release under the Belgian national program.

A British diplomat employed in Belgium told POLITICO that he felt guilty about the fate of his locally employed colleagues. Also, Belgium made another voice outraged that there was no reason to stop the UK from vaccinating its citizens at the doses supplied by the UK.

Elke Pattyn, a spokesman for the Belgian Foreign Minister, confirmed the agreement with the UK: “The UK has discussed this with our government and stipulated that Belgian residents, including local staff, should be protected by the Belgian National Vaccine. Deployment plan.”

The question of how to distribute and prioritize vaccinations is very sensitive and political, but given the tensions on Brexit, even more so for British diplomats in Brussels.

London’s ability to deliver lifesaving jabs to foreign diplomats is a clear example of the UK’s successful launch of vaccines for its domestic population compared to EU countries struggling with production shortages and slow deployment plans.

One person familiar with the UK government’s FCDO employee vaccination plans promised to provide vaccines to all government-managed officials, but said Belgian policy was the result of a bilateral agreement in which employees, residents of Belgium, worked. Belgian rules apply for local contracts. Someone familiar with the plan said that FCDO vaccinations will go on to directly employed British employees in Belgium and their dependents under the UK’s extensive vaccination plans.

It was unclear whether similar agreements were reached with other countries.

In accordance with customary diplomatic protocols, international agencies such as NATO and EU are generally relying on host governments to supply doses under their own national vaccine programs.

NATO officials confirmed that the alliance is relying on the supply of vaccines to Belgium, “some employees may be vaccinated under their own national programs.”

NATO is one of several international organizations that will operate COVID-19 vaccination centers for employees in Belgium. “On-site vaccinations will be provided to employees of NATO agencies and to permanent representatives working at the Brussels headquarters. At the same time, NATO will assist in the preparation of immunizations for contractors, partner country employees with access to headquarters and their dependents through the Belgian COVID-19 Vaccination Center.”

However, officials have confirmed that vaccination has not been initiated in NATO under the Belgian system. “We are working closely with Belgian authorities and will operate according to their guidelines,” the official said.

In recent months, numerous questions have been raised about the logic of the EU and NATO to adhere to standard diplomatic protocols in the context of a global pandemic unprecedented in modern times.

NATO officials, for example, often have to work in safe rooms where improving ventilation is impossible and compliance with social distancing protocols can be difficult. And due to responsibilities across Europe, some senior EU officials have to travel far more extensively than their Belgians.

At the same time, many officials are extremely wary of facing questions or criticism if they are vaccinated before ordinary citizens, even if they are at greater risk of infection.

Earlier this month, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pointed out this complexity, saying that the committee had no idea when to get the vaccine because it was reliant on the Belgian national program.

It is not clear whether some officials working normally in Belgium have been vaccinated in their own country. It was also not clear whether the UK agreed to the same terms for all employees employed locally across the 27 EU member states.

However, someone familiar with FCDO operations said that in some high-risk countries, local staff have already received the vaccine supplied by the UK.

