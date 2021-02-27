Federal officials charge over 300 in U.S. Capitol riot





Federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 people with participating in the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said on Friday, and at least 280 of them have been arrested.

“The investigation of those responsible is advancing at an unprecedented speed and scale, and with good reason. Those responsible must be held to account, and they will be,” said Acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin.

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman departs at the end of a Congressional tribute to the late Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Capitol Rotunda on February 3, 2021 Erin Schaff / Pool via a Reuters file

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman on Thursday told Congress she feared members of some of the same groups involved in last month’s riot – who said they wanted to attack the Capitol and even killing members of Congress – could try to target President Joe Biden’s first message to a joint session.

Asked about the potential threat on Friday, a senior FBI official said investigators had been closely monitoring extremist groups since the election. “We are monitoring very closely any reaction from individuals who show an intention to carry out an attack or from someone who has already committed one,” the official said.

No date has yet been set for Biden’s speech.

Justice ministry officials say they have increased the number of lawyers and investigators dedicated to domestic terrorism cases. Anti-government sentiment and racial or ethnic hatred are now the two main motivations for attacks by violent extremists in the country, the official said.

“2020 has been a busy year. The backlash to a mix of events that have taken place across the country is unlike anything we’ve seen in decades.”

Carlin said investigations should be based on a potential violation of a law, never on someone’s First Amendment beliefs or associations.

Success in these cases “is not the prosecution of a violent extremist or terrorist after the fact, when families have lost loved ones or are in mourning. Success is disruption before violence occurs.” , did he declare.

Pete williams

