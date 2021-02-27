Convicted after threat of bombing British hospital during the epidemic | hospital





At the peak of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the threat of bombing British hospitals was kept a secret, fearing that people would be too afraid to seek treatment.

The race against the time of the international police to track down the suspects was shared only with the government and top NHS officials, with hundreds of people dying every day in the UK’s April blockade.

On Friday, Emil A, a 33-year-old Italian citizen living in Berlin, was convicted of attempted extortion in the local criminal court of the German capital.

His full name is limited by German privacy laws. He was sentenced to three years in prison but was released on bail until the decision was ratified. He can appeal the decision on Friday.

He claimed to be part of the far right group Combat 18 and sent an email to the NHS and the British National Crime Agency (NCA) threatening to detonate a bomb in an unspecified British hospital. In a six-week extortion campaign containing 18 emails from April 26 to June 16, 2020, he also threatened the Black Lives Matter protests in England, and on the anniversary of the murder of Congressman Jo Coxs, he targeted an unspecified British MP. I said I would.

German Police Special Forces GSG 9 arrested him in an armed raid on a Berlin apartment in June after receiving information from the NCA, including cybercrime and behavioral science experts.

The threat was created during a period of deep, heightened and dramatic vulnerability to the NHS and a serious national crisis, the NCA said. If a threat is made public without a hospital designation, people can get too scared to go to the hospital and die.

After that, the hospital was made with targeted reinforcement as much as possible. However, it would have been impossible to evacuate the patient from the ventilator and sustain life in the event of a threat. The fact that oxygen therapy is the main treatment for the nose bead further increased the risk level by storing large containers.

Tim Court, head of investigation for the NCA National Cybercrime Investigation Unit (NCCU), said that when the man was convicted, revealing it would have been a real threat enough to circulate to the highest levels of government.

Court added: The content contained in this email was very intimidating and damaging. The realization of the secondary risk of losing trust in the NHS was very rigorous if known outside of very tight people. Therefore, it was absolutely unacceptable to us that people lose their lives when they did not go to the hospital. Much has been done behind the scenes, but not much is known outside of what you need to know.

At the highest level, it has been recognized that no action should be taken to prevent people from receiving treatment.

In this case, Emil A was not connected to Combat 18 after being arrested and there was no way to place the device. Single, no children, no known links to British or British hospitals, and with a computing background, he tried to hide his identity using encryption and obfuscation services on the dark web.

As part of Operation Leasing, NCA officers used behavioral and language scientists, counter-terrorism and covert methods to pinpoint him to Germany, and Berlins Landeskriminalamt (LKA), the CID, finally identified him. His apartment was raided on June 16, the ransom deadline.

The NCA is not a member of Combat 18, but he said the threat from the far right was of deep concern when right-wing extremists around the world appeared to be kidnapping the Covid epidemic. When arrested, he was found to behave alone without an ideological connection to the far right.

But it’s a serious offense that uses social engineering skills to make the risk appear more serious, said Nigel Leary, gold commander at Operation Leasing. He chose the NHS because of its vulnerabilities at the time, with neither the NHS nor an ax to go with the UK, Leary added.

Given its strong ties with Germany and India, the NCA handed over the data to German prosecutors. As a result of Brexit, Germany no longer enters into an Indian treaty with Britain.

The suspect was convicted in 2013 for a similar threat to the Dutch company and sentenced to 10 months probation, the Berlin Court said.

NCCU Deputy Director Nigel Leary said: As soon as this was reported to us, we took the threat very seriously. It would have been absolutely catastrophic for it to be performed.

An NHS spokesperson said: The threat from the demand for extortion greatly increased pressure on the NHS during the Covid pandemic, meaning that senior leaders and emergency response staff were asked to dictate the NHS aspect of the response to this threat.

Threats and demands were created at times when hospitals were most vulnerable and could result in serious deaths.

