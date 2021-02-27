Ethiopia war leads to ethnic cleansing in Tigray region, US report says





NAIROBI, Kenya Ethiopian officials and allied militiamen are waging a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing in Tigray, the war-torn region in northern Ethiopia, according to an internal US government report obtained by The New York Times.

The report, written earlier this month, documents in stern terms a land of looted homes and abandoned villages where tens of thousands of people are missing.

Fighters and officials from the neighboring Amhara region of Ethiopia, who entered Tigray to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, are deliberately and effectively rendering West Tigray ethnically homogeneous through the organized use of force and of bullying, the report says.

Entire villages have been badly damaged or completely wiped out, according to the report.

In a second report, released Friday, Amnesty International said Eritrean soldiers systematically killed hundreds of Tigrayan civilians in the ancient city of Aksum for 10 days in November, shooting some of them in the streets.

The worsening situation in Tigray, where 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy launched a surprise military offensive in November, is shaping up to be the Biden administration’s first major test in Africa. Former President Donald J. Trump paid little attention to the continent and never visited it, but President Joseph R. Biden has promised a more engaged approach.

In a call with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, Biden spoke of the Tigray crisis. The two leaders discussed the worsening humanitarian and human rights crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access, according to a statement from the White House.

But so far Mr Biden and other US officials have been reluctant to openly criticize Mr Abiys’ waging of the war, while EU leaders and United Nations officials worried about reports of atrocities generalized, were more and more frank.

On Tuesday, a European Union envoy, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, told reporters the situation in Tigray was very out of control, after returning from a fact-finding trip to Ethiopia and Sudan. The bloc suspended $ 110 million in aid to Ethiopia at the start of the conflict and last month EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned of possible war crimes in the Tigray and said the crisis was disrupting the entire region.

Ethiopia routinely rejects criticism of its campaign in Tigray as sidekicks of its enemies in Tigray. But on Friday afternoon, in response to Amnesty International’s report, Abiys’s office said it was ready to collaborate in an international investigation into the atrocities committed in Tigray. The government reiterates its commitment to enable a stable and peaceful region, he said in a statement.

Mr Abiys’s office also claimed Ethiopia has given unhindered access to international aid groups in Tigray, unlike UN officials who estimate that only 20% of the region can be reached by the groups. aid due to government restrictions.

New US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Ahmed on Feb. 4 and urged him to allow humanitarian access to Tigray, the State Department said.

Alex de Waal, an expert on the Horn of Africa at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, said it was time for the United States to urgently focus on the Tigray crisis , before new atrocities are committed and the humanitarian crisis turns into famine.

What is needed is political leadership at the highest level, and that means the United States, he said.

When the United States assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council in March, Mr. de Waal said, it should use this position to exert international pressure on belligerents to withdraw from a ruinous conflict.

Mr Abiy launched the Tigray campaign on November 4 after months of tension with the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which ruled Ethiopia with a tight grip for nearly three decades until when Mr. Abiy came to power in 2018.

But many of the worst abuses of the war have not been blamed on the Ethiopian army or the TPLF whose armed wing is now known as the Tigray Defense Forces, but on the irregular and undeclared forces that have emerged. rallied around Mr. Abiys’ military campaign.

Weeks after the start of the conflict, the first reports that soldiers from Eritrea-Ethiopia, a bitter rival until the two countries reached a peace deal in 2018, have quietly traveled to Tigray to help Mr. Abiys to overburden the federal forces.

In western Tigray, ethnic fighters from Amhara, an area with a long rivalry with Tigray, flocked, quickly helping Mr. Abiy to take over the area.

Today, it is the Eritrean and Amhara fighters who face the most serious charges, including rape, looting and massacres which experts say could constitute war crimes.

The US government report on the situation in western Tigray, an area now largely controlled by Amhara militias, clearly documents what it describes as an apparent campaign to expel the ethnic Tigray population under the guise of war .

The report describes how, in several towns, Tigrayans were attacked and their homes were looted and set on fire. Some had fled into the bush; others entered Sudan illegally and still others were arrested and forcibly transferred to other parts of Tigray, according to the report.

In contrast, predominantly Amharan towns were prosperous, with bustling shops, bars and restaurants, according to the report.

The US report is not the first accusation of ethnic cleansing since the outbreak of the Tigray crisis. But it does highlight how US officials quietly document these abuses and report them to superiors in Washington.

The looming specter of mass hunger is also fueling the sense of urgency on Tigray. At least 4.5 million people in the region are in urgent need of food assistance, according to the Tigray Emergency Coordination Center, run by the Ethiopian federal government. Ethiopian officials say some people have already died.

A February 2 Tigrays regional government document obtained by The Times indicates that 21 people have died of starvation in Gulomokeda district, eastern Tigray. Such figures may be just the tip of the iceberg, aid officials have warned.

Today it could be one, two or three, but you know that after a month it means thousands, Abera Tola, president of the Ethiopian Red Cross, told reporters earlier this month. After two months, it will be tens of thousands.

The political outrage over the Tigray, however, especially among European lawmakers, is fueled by the growing wave of reports of human rights violations.

Amnesty International’s report released on Friday claims that Eritrean soldiers searched house-to-house in Axum in November, killing civilians in the streets and carrying out extrajudicial killings of men and boys. When the shooting stopped, residents trying to remove the bodies from the street were shot dead, according to the report.

Amnesty said the massacre was probably a crime against humanity. Eritrean Information Minister Yemane G. Meskel rejected the report, calling it unprofessional of any transparency.

Axum, a city of ruins and ancient churches, is of great importance to followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox faith. When Eritrean soldiers gave in and allowed the collection of the bodies, hundreds were crammed into churches, including the Church of St. Mary of Zion, where many Ethiopians believe the Ark of the Covenant would contain the tablets engraved with the ten commandments. is housed.

Simon Marks contributed reporting from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

