‘Incredibly happy’: Mogwai releases first UK’s #1 album





MOGWAI released their first #1 album 25 years after their debut single was released.

Scottish band’s 10th full-length album The Love Continues debuted at #1 on the UK’s official album charts.

The Scottish rock group faces British grime MC, rapper and composer Ghetts to take the top spot this week, and the British rapper hops to get to the top of his third album, Conflict Of Interest, riding an armored tank to the streets of central London. Do it. .

Mogwai finished selling 2,900 parking charts ahead of Ghetts, which resulted in a breakthrough moment for the band.

Mogwai’s frontman Stuart Braithwaite: “We are incredibly happy to have our number one album in the UK.

“We are grateful to everyone at Rock Action Records (both of them), and mostly to everyone who has bought, downloaded, streamed and supported us albums over the past week and the past 25 years. It’s amazing. We are everyone. I was amazed at the support, kindness, and generosity.”

It was 25 years this week that the band released their first single, Tuner/Lower, on their label Rock Action Records.

“We didn’t start a band or label to get on the charts,” Braithwaite said. “None of us thought that the band or label would be in a position that would likely have the #1 record.

“We started the label by borrowing £400 from our current brother. The people at Martin Bulloch generously helped us out by paying for the studio to record the song. We sound amazing and record played on John Peel.

“Surprisingly John played the record, and one thing has taken us to this point. It has been an amazing journey of making music together over the last 25 years. We can hear our music to more people than we ever imagined. There was.”

Mogwai’s debut album, Mogwai Young Team, was released in 1997 and ranked 75th.

They reached the Top 30 with Come on Die Young two years later, and have steadily built their careers with successful side jobs in film and television, including the drama series Les Revenants and ZeroZeroZero, and the documentary film Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait. And atoms.

Their previous two studio albums, Rave Tapes (2014) and Every Country’s Sun (2017), reached the UK Top 10.

The term post rock was considered invented by some because of the desire for experiments focused on exploring the texture and tone of a traditional rock song structure, chord or riff.

The band consists of Stuart Braithwaite (guitar, vocals), Barry Burns (guitar, piano, synthesizer, vocals), Dominic Aitchison (bass guitar), and Martin Bulloch (drums).

The band has been under contract with Glasgow label Chemikal Underground for many years and has been distributed by other labels such as Matador in the US and Play It Again Sam in the UK, but now uses its own label Rock Action Records in the UK and Temporary Residence Ltd in North America.

