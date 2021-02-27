Top U.S. diplomat ‘visits’ Mexico, Canada on virtual trip





WASHINGTON (AP) diplomats sat next to stacks of briefing materials, flanked by flags and stressed their proximity. But they were geographically distant on Friday as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, due to the pandemic, opened a new chapter in North American relations with virtual tours to Mexico and Canada in what was billed as his first official trip.

While symbolically important in any administration, President Joe Biden’s decision to send Blinken to Mexico and Canada for the first visits, even virtually, is part of a larger effort to turn the page of a predecessor who had sometimes strained relations with the two countries. . The three countries signed a redesigned trade deal last year after then-President Donald Trump demanded a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The secretary has started virtual tours with Mexico, a country repeatedly maligned in his campaign and early in his presidency, although relations have become more cordial under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

I wanted to visit, in quotes, Mexico first to demonstrate the importance that we attach, President Biden attaches, to relations between our countries, Blinken told his counterpart, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Blinkens meetings with Mexico and Canada, two of the United States’ largest trading partners, were expected to cover economic ground as well as efforts to fight COVID-19, prompting the three countries to close borders to all traffic except essential traffic.

Biden last week hosted his first, also virtual, bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who at times had a chilling relationship with Trump. Biden has disappointed some in Canada with his decision when he took office to overthrow Trump and revoke the license for the Keystone XL pipeline, which President Barack Obama’s administration said had only energy and economic benefits. limited for the United States and conflicted with efforts to reduce climate change.

This did not happen in the public portion of Blinkens’ meeting with Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, who praised Biden’s commitment to “renewing US leadership and diplomacy.” The secretary subsequently met with Trudeau privately.

Ebrard, for his part, hailed Biden’s decision to go back on his predecessor and join both the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization. He also welcomed the initiatives of the new administration, an apparent reference to the decision to set a new course for certain immigration and border policies.

We understand this is done in gratitude to the Mexican community, he said, without mentioning any specific policies. We receive them with empathy.

Biden has ended Trump’s policy of forcing asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico or to continue their claims in Central America. He also restored protection for people without legal status in the United States who were brought to the country as children, many of whom are Mexican, and supports legislation that would allow them to apply for citizenship.

The Biden administration began processing asylum claims from around 25,000 migrants who were in Mexico, often in unsanitary and dangerous conditions, but did not lift the policy, imposed at the start of the COVID epidemic. -19, to quickly expel those captured along the road. the border and sought to discourage illegal migration.

Right before his visit with Ebrard, Blinken took a virtual tour of the busy El Paso, Texas border crossing and said the administration was working with Mexico and countries in Central America to alleviate conditions pushing people trying to illegally reach the United States. .

For anyone considering taking this trip, our message is: don’t. We strictly enforce our immigration laws and border security measures, ”he said.

