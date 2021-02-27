Increased level of threat to US troops in Iraq; American entrepreneurs put on alert





Biden gives speech on foreign policy, aims to refocus on foreign diplomacy

President Joe Biden discussed US foreign policy on February 4 and said he would end the withdrawal of US troops stationed in Germany, end support for Saudi Arabia’s military offensive in Yemen, and give the priority for LGBTQ rights.

The Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve has raised the level of threat to U.S. service members in Iraq, while U.S. contractors at Balad Air Base have been put on high alert for fear of a response to US airstrikes in Syria, two sources close to the movement told Fox. News.

The increase in force protection posture can last for several days and is considered a routine precaution given the current conditions in the field.

“Protecting coalition troops is the # 1 priority, so increasing levels of force protection is wise and prudent,” a source told Fox News.

FILE – US soldiers in a Bradley tank patrol an area near the Semalka border crossing in northeastern Syria with the Kurdish Autonomous Territory of Iraq on January 12, 2021.

RELATED: US Airstrike, First Under Biden, Kills Iran-Backed Militiaman

At Balad Air Force Base, a separate decision was made by Sallyport Global, a company that fulfills U.S. government contracts, to put U.S. contractors on high alert, a familiar person said.

From 6:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time, only mission essential movements will be permitted on the base. Protective equipment will be required for anyone outside hardened buildings.

Balad Air Force Base was hit by a Katyusha rocket attack last weekend and one person was injured.

RELATED: United States Launches Air Strike on Facilities in Syria Used by Iran-Backed Militias

This month, three major attacks by suspected Iranian-backed Shiite militias took place against US citizens.

President Biden on Thursday approved limited airstrikes in eastern Syria in response to the events. Seven 500 lb laser-guided bombs were dropped near the Iraqi border, according to US officials.

“We are confident in the goal we achieved after we know what we achieved. We are confident that this goal was being used by the same Shiite militia that carried out the strikes,” Defense Secretary Lloyd said. Austin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos