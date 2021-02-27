Covid job losses show structural racism in the UK labor market, TUC | Social





The coronavirus pandemic is holding a mirror on structural racism in the UK labor market, TUC research shows that unemployment rates in black, Asian, and minority (BAME) groups are now twice that of whites.

There are 1.74 million unemployed people across the UK, the highest level in five years, and business closures are disproportionately affecting women and ethnic minorities.

According to an official unemployment statistics analysis, TTUC found that 1 in 10 women of color are now unemployed, and the overall BAME unemployment rate rose from 5.8% to 9.5% between the last quarter of 2019 and the same period last year.

During the same period, the unemployment rate for white workers rose from 3.4% to 4.5%.

The analysis came after unions, charities and activists signed a joint statement calling on Boris Johnson to take steps to end structural racism and inequality.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said: This epidemic has mirrored the structural racism of our labor market and the wider society. She said workers of color had suffered the economic impact of Corona 19, losing jobs twice as fast as white workers.

When BME workers continue to do their jobs, we know they are more likely to work in low-wage, unsafe jobs that put them at greater risk from the virus. This is evidence of structural discrimination that has resulted in an imbalance in BME mortality due to coronavirus, OGrady said.

This crisis should be a turning point. When we get out of the epidemic, we can’t allow these inequalities to be maintained in the workplace and in society. Ministers must stop delays and challenge systematic racism and inequality that hinders BME people.

Ahead of next week’s budget, a study by the charity trust Hope Not Hate found that the BAME community suffered the most economic blows during the epidemic.

A poll conducted by a charity found that 1 in 5 BAME employees lost their job, and a large percentage (22%) said this was due to the virus. By comparison, in a nationally-represented poll conducted a short time ago, 13% of white respondents who responded to the survey said they were unemployed.

34% of BAME respondents said their working hours were reduced, compared to 23% of white respondents who took part in a national poll. A quarter (25%) of BAME employees said they applied for universal credit, and nearly a fifth (19%) said they had to use a food bank.

The charity urged the prime minister to extend its retreat plans to prevent a sharp decline in employment. Rosie Carter, senior policy officer for the charity, said consistent racial inequality across the epidemic was not random, as evidenced by health and education outcome measures and surveys.

It is clear that more action is needed to address the systematic discrimination that supports this growing gap. The phrase better rebuild has become the government’s mantra to normalize the economy, but if it’s not fairer, there’s no better way to rebuild it.

