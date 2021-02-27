NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird appointed to US Soccer Board of Directors





National Women’s Football League commissioner Lisa Baird has been appointed to the American Football Federation board of directors, USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone announced at Friday’s board meeting .

Baird replaces Steve Malik, owner of NWSL North Carolina Courage and USL League club One North Carolina FC, and will also take his place on the USSF Pro Council. She also raises the level of female representation on the 15-member board to five, joining Cone, former U.S. international Lori Lindsey, Patti Hart and Lisa Carnoy.

“I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of the American Football Federation as we all work to continue to develop the game here in the United States and around the world,” Baird told ESPN. “The partnership between US Soccer and the NWSL has been critically important to our collective success and I look forward to offering my perspective, and that of the entire NWSL, to the pressing issues of the day.”

Baird’s appointment was one of many developments that emerged from the meeting. The USSF has set its timeline for the selection of US venues for the 2026 World Cup. The USSF is currently in what it calls “the information exchange phase,” with individual infrastructure meetings. stages which should start next week. With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting life in the United States and elsewhere, the hope is that in-person visits to candidate host cities will take place later this summer. This will be followed by the assessment phase, with final decisions to be taken in December.

U.S. National Women’s Team General Manager Kate Markgraf has announced that the team will play two friendlies outside the United States on April 10 and 13. This rally will be followed by a Four-Team Nations Tournament to be held in the United States in June. The team has also scheduled a pair of starting matches before the team leaves for the Tokyo Olympics. This tournament is scheduled to start on July 21.

US National Men’s Team General Manager Brian McBride presented the full team schedule. It includes a previously announced friendly against Northern Ireland on March 28. McBride said a second friendly, scheduled for March 25, is in the “final stages” of being organized. McBride added that two friendlies would frame the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals and final in June, with a friendly scheduled for May 30 and another after the tournament scheduled for June 9.

The Gold Cup will run from July 10 to August 1, with World Cup qualifiers starting on September 2.

