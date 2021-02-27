UK seeks fintech big bang





As Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech entrepreneurs testify, finance and technology help create a successful business environment.

There is pressure to make London a global Spac center with the UK losing its trading business to the EU this year due to the absence of a service Brexit contract. Today’s Kalifa report on UK fintech aims to maintain the UK’s dominance in combining technology and financial services. .

Started by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the budget last March and led by former Worldpay chief executive Ron Kalifa, the review is one of a series commissioned by the government to strengthen the UK’s position in finance and technology.

Investing is one of the key points of the five-point plan, which emphasizes US and Silicon Valley-style funding and entrepreneurial incentives. The review calls for R&D tax credits, corporate investment plans, and expansion of venture capital trusts. A £1 billion “Fintech Growth Fund” was proposed, and an improved listing environment was proposed by reducing the allowed free liquidity along with easing of dual-grade stocks and occupancy rights. The fintech index family advises that it will improve the visibility of the sector. These actions appear urgent with some of the UK’s most promising tech companies considering listing on the US stock market.

Dan Thomas and Nicholas Megaw reported that a new visa was recommended as part of the “digital big bang”, giving them access to global talent for technology business. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told FT today that he is planning such a move next week.

Crypto also received comment with a review saying “The UK has the potential to become a leading global center for issuance, liquidation, settlement, trading and exchange of cryptocurrency and digital assets”.

One caveat is that consolidation is required to ensure the growth of the sector, along with the role of competition and market authorities.

“Success brings scale, but as some businesses thrive, others will inevitably fail. So, some integration will be critical to fueling the growth UK fintech needs to become a global champion.”

(5) Internet of Things

1. U.S. Removes Barriers to Digital Tax U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told G20 Treasury Secretary that the U.S. would abandon the controversial part of the proposal to reform the global digital taxation rules, which was a major obstacle to the agreement. This move could open up long-delayed multilateral negotiations in the OECD.

2. Lucid captured Tesla. Two years ago, Elon Musk claimed that there were no electric cars that could compete with Tesla’s Model S. It was true at the time. But now Lucid Motors says the wait for models to match is almost over. Richard Waters says Lucid’s fundraising highlights how rich the capital is for the new company, but as the times of Wall Street change, many investors may no longer be patient.

3. Twitter Sees Monetized Tweets Twitter unveiled a number of potential features on Thursday, including a tool that allows users to bill followers for exclusive content. The social media platform said it is exploring the Super Follows feature where users can choose to pay a subscription fee and tipping tool for specific accounts.

4. Airbnb rebounds, DoorDash revenue triples Covid collapse in urban tourism was partially offset by an increase in people traveling to rural destinations late last year, Airbnb boasted’elasticity’ when it made its first publicly profitable . company. Sales for the fourth quarter were $855 million, well above analyst expectations of $755 million. DoorDash’s virgin imports showed sales more than tripled at the end of last year, but suggested that demand for home-delivered food would ease in 2021.

5. Zoom fatigue is a reality, researchers at Stanford University in Silicon Valley confirmed what millions of remote workers already know. “Zoom fatigue” is more stressful than a real meeting due to the “non-verbal overload” of endless video calls.

Tech Tools — AirSelfie AirPix Drone

For Jonathan Margolis, things have moved a bit since the selfie stick was actually a long pillar. The latest take is not a stick at all, but a pocket-sized drone armed with a camera. AirSelfie’s ultra-light 52g AirPix (119.95 euros) succeeds where other attempts at technology have stopped. It includes a 12 megapixel full HD camera for still images and videos and works great. It can be steered using your phone, and can be set to follow your surroundings by pinning it to your face. Best of all, it contains sensors that can be controlled by gestures.

