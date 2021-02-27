Texas blackouts show need to change U.S. power systemsExBulletin





Jennifer Granholm is sworn in as energy secretary on Thursday. Granholm told NPR that the transition to a clean energy economy could ensure a reliable grid and help create jobs. Andrew Harnik / AP .

Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm took advantage of the murderous winter weather that left millions of Texans without heat and power last week to push for reform of the state’s electrical systems, arguing that the shift to a clean energy economy can ensure a reliable grid and help create jobs.

In his first interview with NPR since taking office, the former Michigan governor pleaded for sweeping changes to the nation’s energy markets to help deliver on President Biden’s pledge to return states – United carbon neutral by 2050. Granholm, who secured Senate confirmation by a 64 to 35 vote on Thursday, said “there may need to be public-private partnerships to launch initiatives ”and promised that for any job lost in the fossil fuel industry, there would be“ more than one-to-one replacement ”to clean energy.

Regarding the Texas disaster, Granholm told Morning Edition host Noel King on Friday that a big lesson from last week’s blackouts is that Texas must tamper with and winterize its energy systems.

“Climate change is not going to go away, so it will only intensify these kinds of events,” said Granholm.

She said it might make sense for the state’s deemed independent power infrastructure to be connected to the national grid “in a way, shape or form that allows its neighbors to help” in the event emergency. “We are all planning redundancies and backups in our lives and this might just be one backup Texas might want to consider for now.”

Granholm, 62, responded to misinformation from some Texas leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, accusing renewable energy sources such as wind turbines to be responsible for the majority of power outages. Wind and solar were only a “very small part” of what happened in Texas, she said, noting that the coal piles that froze and the natural gas pipes that didn’t ‘Were not aged or overwintered was a more important factor in failures.

“What we need to do is make sure all regions of the country and their leaders understand that this clean energy saving, that reducing carbon emissions is creating jobs for all corners of the country.” , said Granholm. “The whole world is saying we want to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. And so if that’s the case, if you can see where the puck is going … then we should all be heading towards that.”

During his confirmation hearing last month, Granholm faced what were at times sharp criticism of the Biden administration’s energy program from lawmakers in energy-rich states, including Republican Senator John Barrasso of the Wyoming, who said Biden “appears to want to cut America’s grip on energy dominance.”

Critics have also criticized the transition from fossil fuels to renewables as prohibitively expensive. But a recent analysis by the World Resources Institute found that investing in clean energy generates more jobs than investing in fossil fuels due to the more labor-intensive nature of energy systems. clean today.

In his interview with NPR, Granholm called the clean energy transition “a huge business opportunity for fossil companies to diversify” and argued that although jobs were lost in the fossil fuel industry, ” there could be millions that will be created in energy. ”

She highlighted technologies, including carbon utilization and sequestration, used to limit the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere by power plants as a potential area of ​​opportunity.

“The technology is ready,” Granholm said. “All we need is the investment and the commitment to bring this technology together with natural gas, refineries, coal refineries. We can do it now.”

Coal-fired power plants are already shutting down due to competition from cheaper natural gas. Carbon capture has proven to be expensive and difficult to scale.

Granholm, who is only the second woman to serve as energy secretary, defined the administration’s agenda as a way not only to keep American companies competitive abroad, but also to nation as a whole.

“We have to decide as a nation, is it important for our national security? Is it important for our energy security? Yes, it is true,” she said. “And that means partnership with government and the private sector.”

Jeevika Verma, Avery Keatley and HJ Mai produced and edited the audio interview.

