



Anyone who meets Alex Salmond knows that he will not want him as an enemy. The former Scotland’s first pastor is a natural controversial man. Half poetic, half sponsoring, and generally overwhelming.

Salmond once harassed New Labor and harassed David Cameron’s conservatives. Now he haunts his former allies. The friction with the Scottish Nationalist Party ended when he became leader and resumed shortly after he stepped down.

He accuses his successor, Nicola Sturgeon, for lied to Congress in connection with an investigation into allegations of harassment against him. If proven, this is usually a crime to resign to her.

She claims she mixed up the dates she heard about the charges. This is because I forgot the meeting that a former Adviser Salmond said was organized to discuss concretely. Salmond said government officials leaked the name of one of the people who complained about him. This could be a serious breach of confidentiality that Sturgeon can deny.

She also denies that other figures, including her husband, SNP’s chief executive Peter Murrell, have acted malicious against Salmond, but Murrell’s text message shows that he welcomes the police action.

In Salmond’s case, dignitaries want to “remove me from public life in Scotland.” In fact, he already had limits in public life. In 2018, he lost his MP spot and hosted a chat show on the Kremlin-backed TV station RT (Freeview channel 234).

He wanted the SNP to expedite the second referendum, but the party was in Sturgeon’s hands and almost ignored him. His influence weakened when he admitted to behaving inappropriately against young women, but the court found him innocent for rape and rape.

According to one poll, Salmond was less popular in Scotland than Boris Johnson, and some thought it was impossible. He retains affection for only one in four independent supporters. Nonetheless, the case is clearly bad for SNPs, who haven’t responded to reality as much as Tesla’s stock price. Brexit and the coronavirus have increased public support for the party. Salmond’s re-emergence will remind some swing voters of an old SNP they didn’t like. He is scratching the consensual veneer Sturgeon obtained with her leadership during the epidemic.

All polls over the past nine months have found a majority of independence, but only 52-48% of the latest polls released this week. In some ways, I would be surprised if Scotland had not voted for independence. SNP has been the largest political party and government party since 2007. Imagine that the British Independent Party came to power for 10 years without achieving Brexit.

Sturgeon is lucky. If she didn’t resign and needed a precedent for someone violating ministerial rules, Johnson provided it. He refused to fire his household secretary, Pretty Patel, even after investigations revealed that she had harassed officials. If Sturgeon needs to explain why the proceedings have not been followed, or why Congress is being despised, he can nod Johnson’s actions, including the threat of violating international law.

This is why seeing Salmond vs. Sturgeon through the lens of Independence is messy and gloomy. It should be a bigger one. In the past decade, the norms of British politics have been eroded. The principles of best practice were created with a higher purpose (Brexit, Jeremy Corbin, Scottish Independence). Those who crossed the line did not resign or apologize. That’s because doing so will weaken the cause. Those who complained were ignored.

In Scotland, no one was held liable for false investigations against Salmond, which resulted in a cost of £512,000 in judicial review. Only a quarter of SNP supporters say they should resign if Sturgeon is found to have done an independent investigation wrong.

Lack of responsibility interferes with good governance. It deprives the political debate over the escape valve. It deepens partisanship. It’s the way someone described the bridge game to me, “You can break the rules, but you don’t.” There are actually procedures to enforce the rules, but the rules rely on personal responsibility and shame.

The Salmond-Sturgeon case may or may not determine the fate of Scotland. She could be a key figure in the second independent vote, even if it turns out to be doing the wrong thing. But before any fruitful debate about Britain’s future, we need to redefine its basic democratic dignity. If Salmond’s allegations of serious tort are upheld, he must resign.

