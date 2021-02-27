US Attorney Durham Announces Resignation from Office | USAO-CT





After serving as United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut for more than three years and Federal Attorney for Connecticut for more than 38 years, John H. Durham today announced his resignation from the Office of the United States Attorneys, with effect from midnight in February. 28.

My career has been as fulfilling as I could have imagined when I graduated from law school in 1975, said U.S. Attorney Durham. Much of this fulfillment has come from all of the people I have been fortunate enough to share this workplace with, and our partner law enforcement agencies. My love and respect for this Office and the extremely important work done here has never diminished. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as a United States attorney, and as a career attorney before that, and I will be sorely missed.

Prior to his appointment as Acting U.S. Attorney in November 2017, and then as President-appointed U.S. Attorney in February 2018, Mr. Durham held various positions in the Connecticut District for 35 years, prosecuting complex organized crime, violent crime, public corruption and financial fraud. From 1978 to 1982, he served as Deputy Attorney at the New Haven State Attorney’s Office, and from 1977 to 1978, he served as Deputy Assistant Attorney in the Office of the Chief State Attorney.

First Deputy U.S. Attorney Leonard C Boyle will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney after Mr. Durhams leaves.

The Office will be in the extraordinarily capable hands of Len and our superb oversight team who together ensure that the good administration of justice continues uninterrupted in our district.

Mr Boyle has served as the United States’ first deputy prosecutor since June 2018, when he returned to the United States prosecutor’s office after serving as the deputy chief prosecutor in Connecticut for approximately nine years. He previously worked at the US Attorneys Office from 1986 to 1998 and from 1999 to 2004.

Mr. Boyle is the 53rd United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, an office that was established in 1789.

The US Attorneys Office is responsible for enforcing federal criminal laws in Connecticut and representing the federal government in civil litigation. The Office is made up of approximately 68 U.S. Attorney Assistants and approximately 54 staff from the New Haven, Hartford and Bridgeport offices.

