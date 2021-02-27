UK strategy review that these are necessary to dominate global fintech





According to a new strategic review, immigration reform and changes in the rules of listing stocks are one of the key policies the UK must adopt to protect one of the best gems in the large financial services industry.

Fintech provides 11 billion ($15.4 billion) annually to the UK economy using technology to advance traditional financial services. The UK holds 10% of the global market share in the fintech sector, including dominant players such as Revolut, Monzo and Wise, formerly known as TransferWise.

However, according to an independent review of the sector commissioned by the Treasury, foreign competition, the changing environment after Brexit, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, represent three existential threats to UK fintech leadership.

Significant policy changes and government-led investment are needed to support and grow UK fintech, the review said.

The immigration reform of the post-Brexit era is essential to continuing to attract skilled European workers, and this review proposes the creation of a new set of visas to streamline the ability of businesses to recruit the best technical talent.

In addition, the UK must form a dedicated digital economy task force to align fintech priorities across governments, and use institutional capital to create a billion fintech growth fund to foster startups.

However, some of the most meaningful changes can come from changing the rules of listing stocks. The UK accounted for only 4.5% of the 3,787 initial public offerings on major global stock exchanges between 2015 and 2020; to improve this, the review introduced amendments to the UK listing rules to reduce free flow requirements and relax restrictions on double-class stocks Suggested. Over time, the UK may even host a suite of fintech stock indices to increase the global visibility of the sector.

The strategic review was led by Ron Kalifa, head of former payment processing group Worldpay. Kalifa was tasked with identifying key areas to support the UK fintech sector in July 2020 by British Treasury Secretary and Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak.

Fintech is one of the UK’s great success stories and will help seize new opportunities around the world, Sunak said. Now, with a global reputation for fostering innovative startups, we need to ensure that companies have access to the talent, finances, and support they need to expand in the UK.

Other elements of the five-point plan outlined in the Kalifas review include support for expanding innovation technology, expanding research and development tax credits, and introducing fintech policies into the international sphere by making the sector an integral part of national trade policy.

The UK branch of Silicon Valley Bank, a tech finance powerhouse, cheered on the review results.

The Fintech Strategic Review recognizes that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, economic background and Brexit’s macro headwind, the UK is one of the most attractive places to find and build leading fintech globally, said Bank of England chairman Erin Platts. . He is the branch and head of business units in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

By implementing the recommendations presented in the final report today, the UK can capitalize on this competitive advantage, build the momentum it has seen so far, and encourage more companies to go public through the UK market, Platts said.

