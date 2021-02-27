As Trump-era asylum seekers slowly allowed entry into the United States, signs of increased border immigration are growing





EL PASO About two dozen asylum seekers stranded for months at the border while waiting for their immigration cases to be examined in the United States were allowed through Mexico on Friday.

The migrants were among tens of thousands of people who were forced to wait in Mexico by the Trump administration, often in poor housing or squalid camps. And while many of them have been waiting months, if not more than a year, to seek legal asylum in the United States, border officials and immigrant advocates have said any migration to the United States is on the rise again, largely due to an economic crisis, the coronavirus epidemic and hurricanes that swept through Central America late last year.

Migrants’ passages on Friday in the Rest in Mexico program, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, mark the beginning of the end of the policy criticized for its harsh way of putting many asylum seekers in almost as much danger. than where they fled because of crime and gang activity along the border. Before former President Donald Trumps’ program came into effect, many asylum seekers were allowed to wait in the United States for the courts to hear their cases.

Processing of MPP migrants began Thursday in Brownsville and a week earlier in San Ysidro, Calif., With help from United Nations agencies. So far, the numbers processed are in the tens.

This is our chance, on behalf of our country, to resume this commitment to the right to seek asylum because this is the end of the Trump administration, said Marisa Limn, deputy director of the Hope Border Institute, a non-profit organization from El Paso, which formed the Frontera. Welcome Coalition with dozens of NGOs for the entry of migrants.

While a small number of MPP asylum seekers enter the United States, as many as 25,000 program members are still waiting in Mexico. Around 71,000 asylum seekers were returned to Mexico under the 2-year-old MPP.

Ciudad Juarez hosts the largest number of asylum seekers forced to wait under abandoned Remain in Mexico policy. Among the pending cases, as many as 10,000 MPP asylum seekers have moved from Juarez where they applied for asylum before being sent back across the border.

The first families to enter the United States after suffering for almost 2 years in the Matamoros refugee camp. Truly an exodus to the promised land. pic.twitter.com/Gg03r1gJO9

– Norma Seni Pimentel (@nspimentel) February 26, 2021

Now asylum seekers can see progress in their cases, which have been crippled by the further effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But they face tough challenges: About 72% of asylum seekers’ cases were dismissed by immigration courts in 2020, according to the nonprofit TRAC at Syracuse University.

Other families of asylum seekers with children who have arrived in recent weeks have been allowed entry into the United States from South Texas.

Migration on the rise

The Biden administration has struggled to come to terms with the many Trump-era policies that imposed controversial restrictions on legal and illegal immigration. The administration has so far kept the public health measure known as Title 42 in place, allowing for the rapid deportation of immigrants during the pandemic.

But despite Title 42 and Trump’s other policies still in place, Mexican nonprofits, U.S. border mayors, and the Biden administration fear that the number of migrants to the United States will rise again.

In 2019, the largest number of immigrants in more than a decade was captured by the U.S. border patrol 550,000 families of migrants and unaccompanied migrant minors and around 300,000 single adults. (In the record-breaking year of 2000, nearly double that amount, or $ 1.6 million, was apprehended.)

Migrants walk on railroad tracks on their journey from Central America to the US border., In Palenque, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday February 10, 2021. President Joe Biden’s administration has taken action to roll back some of ex-President Donald Trump’s toughest policies, but a policy remains allowing U.S. border officials to immediately fire almost anyone due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Isabel Mateos)

The pandemic has hammered the economies of poorer countries far harder than the United States and many migrants say that’s why they are making the trip north. Others say climate change has caused disastrous hurricanes in Honduras and Guatemala that have destroyed jobs, triggering their exodus.

In the Mexican border state of Tabasco, more and more migrants are showing up, said Ruben Figueroa, an immigrant advocate with the Mesoamerican Migrant Movement. Monthly shelter occupancy rates are on the rise, as are the costs of hiring a coyote or smuggler.

There are miles and miles of profits for human smuggling networks, Figueroa said. The major roads to Texas along the Gulf Coast in the Rio Grande Valley and through Laredo are very busy, he said. The pandemic has affected many people around the world.

Coyote fares have increased fares by about $ 2,000 from two years ago and an immigrant is likely to pay between $ 8,000 and $ 10,000 to get to the Rio Grande, Figueroa said. Now there are smuggling cartels, he added.

That flow could reach 2019, Figueroa said.

From Central America

Natural disasters and economic problems are just two of the main reasons for the increase in migration. Migrants already desperate because of these and other factors are also feeling new opportunities as President Joe Biden eases stringent immigration policies.

Felipe Vargas, a migrant advocate with Jesuit Refugee Services, said migration to southern Mexico was returning to pre-pandemic levels. The migrants arrive in small groups or as single travelers after the caravans have been dismantled by the Guatemalan government, Vargas said.

ImmigrationBiden will stop the public health order that has turned back migrants nearly 400,000 times? The biggest challenge for new President Biden is the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Many policies related to the pandemic are intertwined with the harsh immigration policies of the Trump administration here in this border town of about 520,000 people with a migrant tent camp at its entrance. The Biden administration’s promises are broad, but there is little mention of the thorniest issues. Immigration and medical groups are pushing inbound Biden’s team to swiftly lift the use of a public health order that has crippled the asylum process at the border. They also want to end a pre-pandemic program, known as Remain in Mexico, which has left around 70,000 asylum seekers in border towns like Matamoros.

During a visit to Tapachula, a major bus station for migrants in the state of Chiapas, southern Mexico, across from Guatemala, Vargas found much confusion over US policies and the end of Stay in Mexico policy. The huge immigration detention center, known as Siglo XXI, or 21st Century, is run there by the Mexican government.

We have to tell them that [the U.S. government] transforms its system and very few do. It complicates things and it is all done within the pandemic, he said.

Migrants to Tapachula came from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Haiti, Cuba, Cameroon and Ghana, he said. They have many different reasons for fleeing these countries, but many say the pandemic has destroyed the economies of their home countries or that climate change has caused hurricane destruction in their Central American countries the year last.

Migration from Central America is increasing enough for the medical nonprofit Global Response Management to open a clinic in two weeks in Tapachula, about 10 miles from the border. Global Response Management managed two clinics in Matamoros, including one inside the fenced camp for MPP participants. Its staff is partially made up of Cuban asylum seekers who are doctors.

Among those who remained in Tapachula were two Cubans who were enrolled in the MPP program and who weighed the dangers of the long journey back to the California border where they began their asylum claim.

If they leave Tapachula, they could be deported (from Mexico) if they get back on the highway, Vargas said. They are really desperate.

Returning along the US border with Mexico, a sign of the growing number of migrants ready to cross is the construction of an addition to a migrant shelter in the small Mexican border town of Palomas, about an hour away. west of El Paso.

The addition is built by migrants. Among them, one day, Jose Luis, who worked on the fences around the Tierra de Oro or Land of Gold shelter. The Honduran asked not to be identified by his last name because he fears reprisals from gangs in Honduras where his family still lives.

He started planning his trip ahead of the November presidential election in the United States. I had no idea who Seor Biden was, or that the United States had an election coming up, Jose Luis said.

He explained why he and many others headed north:

The pandemic was the last nail in the coffin, he said. When you’re hungry and your family doesn’t have enough to eat, you don’t think about these things. You just want to find an answer and all my life America has been where you go when all else fails in your country.

Editor-in-chief Dianne Solis reported from Dallas and border correspondent Alfredo Corchado reported from El Paso.







