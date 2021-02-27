Covid: 8,523 new coronavirus cases confirmed, an additional 345 deaths in the UK





According to government statistics, as of Friday, 345 people died in the UK 28 days after they were tested positive for Corona 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to 122,415 since the pandemic began. Corona 19 has been mentioned in the death certificate by the UK’s fatality statistics agency, and the government has revealed that there are currently 142,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the UK along with additional data on recent deaths. As of 9 a.m. on Friday, there were an additional 8,523 laboratory confirmed cases in the UK, a total of 4,163,085 to date.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been over 4 million Covid cases. Credits: PA

British NHS England said Friday that 307 people who tested positive for the coronavirus died in British hospitals, bringing the total confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 82,717, with patients aged 34 to 100 years old. Deaths ranged from November 3rd to February 25th, with 33 additional reported cases of coronavirus testing without positive results, and as of Friday, 7,393 additional coronavirus confirmed cases were confirmed in the UK.

Wales Public Health Wales reported 16 deaths, a total of 5,300 deaths across the country since the epidemic began, and an additional 308 coronavirus outbreaks in Wales, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 203,108. NHS Wales CEO said the number of patients hospitalized in Wales for coronavirus symptoms fell from 130 in January to 70 in February, Dr Andrew Goodall said at a press conference in Cardiff that there were about 1,650 covid-related patients. Although it fell 7% compared to the same point last week and was admitted to the Wales hospital, the lowest number since November 19th, there are still more patients than the peak of the first wave of April 2020. There are 60 covid-related patients in a critical care bed in Wales, with a staff supporting 110% occupancy. An additional 27 people in Scotland died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland. An additional 581 coronavirus confirmed cases were confirmed in Scotland, Northern Ireland Northern Ireland recorded an additional 241 coronavirus positive cases as of Friday, and an additional two died within 28 days of positive coronavirus testing.

