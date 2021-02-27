A country that freed slaves: Hawley downplays the role of racism in US history | Politics





Hawleys’ penchant for populist polemics has disturbed his political mentor, former GOP Senator John Danforth, who has disowned his past support for Hawley.

This whole thing of there’s a conspiracy out there and there’s bad people doing you, it’s a terrible corruption of our political system to do that. It’s an infection and we need to get rid of it, Danforth said in January.

The speech comes less than two months after Hawley became a figure of national controversy following his decision to oppose President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory. It’s a move that his critics say helped set the mood that led to the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, when a pro-Trump mob stormed buildings with Confederate flags and other symbols of white nationalism.

Black leaders in Missouris widely decried both the riot and the effort to oppose Bidens’ victory as an attack on black voters.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told The Star earlier this month that the Hawleys’ role in inciting a riot had definitely altered his relationship with the Missouri senator after working with him on issues of housing earlier in his tenure.

I’m a Christian and believe in forgiveness no matter what, Lucas said. I do believe, however, that as I represent the people of Kansas City, we need to make sure we work with those who respect our government and respect common decency.

