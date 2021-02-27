Nearly one in five American adults has now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine





Topline

Nearly one in five American adults has now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and the United States has reached 50 million doses of the vaccine earlier than expected, the White House said on Friday, as the vaccination rate begins to accelerate after a slow start. before a substantial increase in the country’s vaccine supply.

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is loaded into a syringe on February 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, … [+] California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 18.5% of all U.S. adults received at least one vaccine injection and 8.9% of adults received both doses.

The United States has doubled its vaccination rate since President Joe Biden took office, White House Covid-19 response team adviser Andy Slavitt said in a briefing Friday, and delivered more than 50 million vaccines in 37 days, which was ahead of the Biden administrations target. .

Nearly half of Americans over 65 have now received at least one vaccine and nearly 60% of those over 75, the White House adviser said, compared to just 8% of Americans over 65. years and 14% of those over 75 who had been vaccinated six weeks ago.

According to the CDC, the states with the highest vaccination rates are Alaska and New Mexico where 29.1% and 27% of adults received at least one dose, respectively, and the lowest vaccination rates. are found in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama, all of which have vaccinated about 15% to 16% of their adult populations.

The White House sent 17.5 million doses of vaccine to states this week, up from 13.5 million last week and 8.6 million in Bidens’ first week in office, an increase of nearly 70%.

As vaccinations increase, the share of Americans who are ready to get the vaccine quickly rises: A Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted Feb. 15-23 found the percentage of American adults who said they were already vaccinated or that they would receive one as soon as possible. they could drop to 55%, from 47% in January, and the share of those who said they would wait to see has fallen from 31% to 22%.

Large number

70.4 million. That is how many doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were given on Friday afternoon, according to the CDC. These doses covered 47.1 million people who received at least one dose, with 22.6 million completing both injections.

Chief critic

The KFF poll found that 15% of adults definitely would not get the vaccine, compared to 13% who said the same thing in January.

To monitor

The vaccination rate is expected to increase dramatically by spring, as manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna testified to Congress this week that they have both improved their processes and can deliver more doses sooner than expected. The Johnson & Johnsons Covid-19 vaccine is also expected to be approved for emergency use by the federal government, potentially as early as this weekend. If that happens, the White House said on Wednesday it would likely be able to allocate three to four million doses of the single-injection vaccine next week, and the company plans to deliver 20 million vaccines in total. here the end of March.

Tangent

The government is seeking to step up vaccinations amid a growing prevalence of new, more transmissible coronavirus variants. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky warned on Friday that the number of new daily cases appears to be leveling off after a dramatic drop in recent weeks, suggesting the United States may now see the effects of these variants. We cannot feel comfortable or give in to a false sense of security that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Not now, not when mass vaccination is so close, Walensky said.

Further reading

Decline in US Covid-19 case stabilizes as variants spread, CDC director warns (Forbes)

Pfizer and Moderna to dramatically increase Covid-19 vaccine production this spring (Forbes)

United States accelerates distribution of Covid vaccine Here are the latest initiatives (Forbes)

Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

