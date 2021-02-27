UK government stakes in tech startups





Rishi Sunak is preparing to raise funds to invest up to £375 million in a fast-growing British tech company that can leave taxpayers a stake in dozens of startups.

According to three people close to this situation, a new initiative called “Future Funds: Breakthrough” could be announced in the budget as early as Wednesday.

The tech sector will be the main focus of the budget, with policies like new tech visas that will help drive investment and attract skilled workers who are expected to support entrepreneurs.

According to technology executives and Whitehall officials, the minister’s new means will see government funding consistent with private sector venture capital.

It is intended to support potentially global technology companies that need to expand into the next development phase. These groups usually still incur losses as they require extensive investment in research and development.

Technology founders have raised concerns about UK companies sometimes failing to take the next leap in development and selling them to foreign competitors before reaching their potential.

Sunak funds run the risk of taxpayer money getting into a failed company because most startups lose money for their sponsors. Only a few become global leaders.

Before entering politics, Sunak, a hedge fund investor, used Treasury funds to invest more than £1 billion in 1,000 startups across the UK through an initiative called Future Funds. As part of the Covid-19 Business Assistance Program, the scheme provided convertible loans to startups struggling to raise funds in a pandemic consistent with individual investors. Loans can be converted into equity.

Several companies have already converted their debts to equity, including toilet manufacturers based in Basildon.

The new Future Fund: Breakthrough will target late stage businesses with an existing business model rather than bail out Covid hit startups.

The Treasury Department declined to comment.

Each investment will be in the tens of millions of pounds and will match private sector funds. This means that the fund will leave a stake in fewer large companies than future funds.

Sunak is a keen advocate of private-public joint investment initiatives and is talking with Mubadala, a UAE-based sovereign wealth fund, about funding a new life sciences fund.

Officials are also making proposals for joint investment plans in the energy sector.

Sunak is expected to use this budget to signal future corporate tax increases. From the current 19% up to 25%.

At the same time, the minister announced the importance of investing and is considering new tax cuts for entrepreneurs that may include higher capital deductions, according to officials.

Boris Johnson’s bolder approach to the technology sector is through a plan for a new £800 million institution called Aria to support “high risk, high reward” scientific research based on the US “ARPA” institution. Proven.

Taxpayers’ high-risk propensity for money was reflected last year when the government invested $500 million in bankrupt satellite operator OneWeb.

The Khalifa report on the fintech sector, commissioned by the Treasury on Friday, announced a change in listing regime to attract more founder-led companies to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, along with new technology funds that will help pension funds play a bigger role Advised. Technology sector.

Next week, Sir Jonathan Hill’s report is expected to support changes to the listing regime to make the UK globally competitive.

Separately, Sunak will be releasing details of the long-awaited British Infrastructure Bank designed to replace investments made prior to Brexit through European Investment Banks.

This new bank will have an initial baseline of £12 billion consisting of a mix of £5 billion in taxpayer capital and £7 billion in borrowings. It will also be able to issue £10 billion in government deposits, officials said on Saturday.

