Opinion | The latest push to end the coronavirus pandemic in the United States





The vaccines have brought the United States on the verge of crushing the coronavirus within its borders. After months of hiccups, some 1.4 million people are now vaccinated every day, and many more vaccines are passing through the pipeline. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a third vaccine soon, a single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, while Pfizer and Moderna promise to dramatically expand the supply of their injections, to around 100 million total doses per month, In early spring. .

If these vaccines hit the guns quickly, the country could be on track for a relatively pleasant summer and something near normal in the fall. Imagine schools operating at full capacity in September and families coming together for Thanksgiving.

But turning that into a moment will require breaking through additional hurdles so that everyone who needs to be vaccinated gets vaccinated. This is especially true for racial minorities, who are disproportionately missed by the immunization effort.

There is a lot of disagreement among experts as to why America still has problems with vaccine adoption. Some officials have suggested that the main cause is that too many people are reluctant to get the vaccine. Others point to overly cautious public health officials who they say have underestimated the promise of vaccines. Still others say that long lines at clinics are proof that many more people want the vaccine than can get it.

There is probably some truth to all of these assumptions, and the underlying issues are not new. Reluctance to vaccines had steadily increased in America long before the current pandemic, so much so that in 2019, the World Health Organization ranked it as one of the top global health threats. At the same time, limited access to healthcare and other logistical constraints, such as lack of public transport and limited internet access, have long hampered public health efforts in low-income communities.

To maximize the number of Americans getting vaccinated, policymakers must tackle each of these crises with more urgency than they have done so far.

As supply increases, health officials should mount ambitious vaccination campaigns modeled on those that have worked to fight disease in other countries. This will mean not relying solely on web portals to schedule vaccine appointments. This will mean going block by block and door to door, especially in high risk communities. This will mean setting up employee vaccination sites in schools, grocery stores, transit hubs and meat packing plants, as well as community clinics in places of worship, with local leaders on them. promoting and managing them.

The more you can make it easier for people to vaccinate, the more likely your program will be successful, said Dr. Walter Orenstein, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national immunization program. It really is that simple.

Awareness efforts cost money. But they cost a lot less than letting the pandemic spread. Congress appropriated money to help states deploy vaccines. It should offer more, and states should devote as much of those resources as possible to immunization efforts that meet people where they are.

Health officials should also recognize that reluctance to immunize has many root causes: deliberate disinformation campaigns, mistrust of medical authorities in marginalized communities, thoughtless messages from health officials. The best way to counter this is with campaigns that are run locally, that clearly outline the benefits of immunization, and that define getting immunized not only as a personal choice but as a collective responsibility.

Doctors and scientists can help these pro-vaccine messages stay true by caring about their own public communications. Being transparent about what vaccines will and will not do for society now is crucial; overselling will only create mistrust later.

Having said that, under-selling is its own problem. It is true that these vaccines will not immediately bring the world back to full normalcy. But they will eventually allow people to hug loved ones, return to their desks, and be protected from death or serious illness from Covid-19. Health officials should be clear about this.

Policymakers at the highest level of government should pressure social media companies and e-commerce sites to curb the most aggressive providers of vaccine disinformation.

Not only to quell this pandemic, but also to try to prevent the next one, America will need to improve its health care system and public health apparatus, both of which have significant flaws. The problem with much of the answer is that it was based on the idea that we have a good system in place to immunize adults across the country, said Dr Peter Hotez, vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine. The point is, we really don’t.

Ultimately, lawmakers and the people who elect them will have to tackle the much broader issues this pandemic has exposed.

