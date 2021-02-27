



The British government today opened a new coronavirus testing center in the parking lot of the Ainslie Park Leisure Center at EH5 2HF Granton, Edinburgh, on Saturday, February 27th.

The test center is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in UK history. In Scotland, it consists of 7 drive-through sites, 33 walk-through sites, 42 mobile units, and the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab, which processes samples around the clock.

In Scotland, the UK government provides all COVID testing and testing processing outside the NHS. About two-thirds of all daily tests are provided by the UK government to support Scottish health services.

The test must be booked in advance at www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 0800 028 2816. People have symptoms of coronavirus (high temperature, new and persistent cough, or loss or change in smell or taste).

Health Minister Lord Bethell said:

To counter the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracking system from scratch. We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so that everyone with symptoms can be tested.

A new landing site like this makes it easier to take the test no matter where you live. If you have coronavirus symptoms, schedule a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Protect when you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.

Baroness Dido Harding, interim executive chairman of the National Institute for Health Protection, said:

The walk-through site gives the community better access to coronavirus testing, so anyone with symptoms can get the test. This new site is now part of an ongoing work to expand our testing network across the UK, which can handle more than 700,000 tests per day. To improve test turnaround time, we will continue to expand our capacity and drive test innovation so that everyone who needs testing can get it.

If you have coronavirus symptoms such as a new persistent cough, high fever, loss or change in smell or taste, schedule a test and follow NHS Test and Protect’s advice when contacted.

Scotland British Government Secretary Iain Stewart said:

The British government is committed to helping people across the UK through the epidemic.

With the release of the vaccine, testing continues to play an important role in how the virus is managed, helping to identify local outbreaks, slow its spread, and protect the community. I am grateful to the people for continuing to do the right thing, and if symptoms appear, I would like to come forward and get tested.

The British government continues to offer large-scale testing in Scotland, and this new walk-through center in Edinburgh is the latest in our extensive network. They also acquired and paid for millions of doses of Pfizer and Oxford vaccines across the UK.

Hope is coming, but we cannot give up our efforts to contain the virus.

Adam McVey, head of the Edinburgh City Council, said:

Our top priority is keeping Edinburgh residents safe, and the best way to do this is to encourage everyone to follow up-to-date guidelines and be prepared to self-test if Covid-19 symptoms occur.

Other test sites across Edinburgh are helping hundreds of people get tested every week, so we are really welcome to see this new site open in the northern part of the city. Continue to review the use of the Ainslie Park Leisure Center to ensure that the venue operates efficiently when Edinburgh Leisure can be reopened for sports and leisure use.

Simon Venn, Mitie’s Chief Government and Strategy Officer, said:

During the pandemic, our priority is to support the country’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and keep the country running. Testing is an important part of UK’s strategy to combat coronavirus and we are proud to support the UK government with this important work. Big thanks to all NHS staff, Mitie staff and other frontline heroes in Edinburgh. He is constantly working to keep all of us safe.

The UK government is providing the following testing facilities in Scotland:

7 drives through the test site:

Prestwick Airport Glasgow Airport Edinburgh Airport Aberdeen Airport Inverness (Goyle Lands and Islands University, Inverness Campus) Dundee (Dude Hope Castle parking lot) Cumbernold (Broadwood Stadium)

33 Walk through towns and city centers across Scotland:

St Andrews (Victory Memorial) Glasgow City Center (ARC Sports Center, Glasgow Caledonian University) Aberdeen (Roy Strathdee Building, Aberdeen University) Edinburgh City Center (Usher Hall) Glasgow City Center (Riverside Car Park) West Dunbartonshire (Napier Hall) Stirling ( Forthside Way development site) Dundee (Park Place parking lot) Edinburgh Sighthill (Gate 55, 55 Sighthill Road) Inverclyde (Crawfurdsburn Community Center) Inverness (Highland Council Headquarters Car Park) Edinburgh Leith (Leith Library) Perth (Tblerow Car Park) Glasgow Gorbals ( St Francis Community Center) Cumbernauld (Fleming House Car Park) Arbroath (Bruce House Car Park) Elgin (Lossie Green Car Park) East Kilbridge (Red Deer Centre) Hamilton (Eddlewood Public Hall) Kilmarnock (Grand Hall) Oban (Mossfield Car) Park ) Wick (Riverside Parking) Galashiels (Langlee Community Center) Dumfries (Brooms Road Parking) Paisley (Bridge Street Parking) Glenrothes (Glenrothes Miners Charitable Society) Dunfermline (D ell Farquharson House) Glasgow Pollock (Pollock Community Center) Gla sgow Castlemilk (Barlia Football Centre) Kirkcaldy (Overton Community Centre) Glasgow Easterhouse (Easterhouse Social Work Office Car Park) Edinburgh Niddrie (Jack Kane Leisure Center Car Park) Edinburgh Granton (Ainslie Park Leisure) Center)

The UK government is also funding the operation of 42 mobile test devices and the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab (the University of Glasgow operates on our behalf) across Scotland. This is part of the Lighthouse Labs network across UK mass-processing covid testing.

Additional information for those wishing to take the exam:

Tests must be booked in advance at www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or call 0800 028 2816.

People should only schedule an exam if they have coronavirus symptoms (high temperature, new and persistent cough, loss or change in smell or taste) or are instructed to be tested by a clinician or NHS follower. .

People to and from the test center should not use taxis or public transport.

People should wear face coverings while traveling to and from the test center and while at the center.

Tests at this center are self-managed. This includes taking a swab on the back of the nose and throat. The process is simple, takes only a few minutes, and full instructions are provided. Staff are on standby to provide additional assistance for vulnerable people and people with disabilities.

The center is open 7 days a week and reservations can be made from 8 am to 8 pm.

Anyone who tests positive will contact the NHS Scotland tracer. They identify the people they have been in contact with, protecting others from further spreading. Close contacts who test positive are asked to stay home for 14 days to prevent unknowingly spreading the virus from contact tracers. It is advisable to schedule an exam if symptoms appear.

