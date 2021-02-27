Concern Increases As UK Covid Test Labs Shrink Before Opening | Corona virus





The new Lighthouse lab, created by the government to increase the country’s Covid testing capabilities, will shrink dramatically before it opens. Gateshead and Plymouth’s new multi-million-pound labs, which were announced last year, but haven’t opened yet, are known to have seen significant reductions in daily testing by up to 50% compared to the original plan.

Some smaller laboratories will be disbanded and others will not renew their contracts this spring as part of the overhaul. Officials cite new technologies and the changing pressures of the epidemic as factors for the review. These changes will rekindle the debate over the use of public funds by the 22 billion NHS testing and tracking programme.

Officials argued that the existing capacity, performing more than 750,000 tests per day, would not be reduced overall, and these changes would ensure a better value for money. However, this move suggests that the capacity will not expand as originally planned. There are also concerns about testing capacity for testing a few weeks before school resumes. Dido Harding, head of NHS Test and Trace, admitted that the service did not predict demand when schools and colleges returned last fall.

The Gateshead Lighthouse laboratory, scheduled to open in December, was expected to perform 80,000 tests per day. The Plymouth Institute was scheduled to open in January, which could accommodate 40,000 people per day. Both haven’t been opened yet, but we’re expecting a significant reduction in the test targets. The so-called Mega Lab, planned for Scotland, already has the ability to handle up to 300,000 tests per day. A similar laboratory at Leamington Spa will go on as planned.

Some insiders have warned that the debate over test capacity should be withheld until the end of the summer, while others have said that faster, cheaper lateral flow tests that don’t have to be handled by the lab shouldn’t be used instead of the lab. Based PCR test. NHS test and trace management said that lateral flow testing is not used in this way.

Gabriel Scally, a visiting professor of public health at the University of Bristol and a member of an independent group of Sage scientists, said: Adjusting your lab’s capabilities to meet your requirements is of course a must. We have to know that the variant is coming to us. You can get strains that compromise your immunity from vaccination. Even if you cut the vaccine’s effectiveness by 50%, it will still be a big problem for the country. So, if they are going to cut down on the lab altogether, they should be eating some rather than bulldozing them.

According to several public health officials, the government should focus on helping local public health teams support and compensate those who have been asked to quarantine in order to perform rapid contact tracking.

Richard Murray, Chief Executive Officer of the independent charity Kings Fund, said: It is important that the government secures this right. Failure to track and respond quickly to local outbreaks, especially new strains, can start to increase in number of cases. And there is a risk of wasting the efforts of the NHS and public sacrifice since the epidemic began.

Professor Maggie Ray from the Faculty of Public Health said he does not want to criticize those who work in the testing program. But what I’m asking is what the amount of money spent on the program is for what purpose and what effect? She asked how much money would go to local authorities and public health teams.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said: Our testing systems have been evolving and now include both symptomatic tests that are handled in the laboratory and asymptomatic tests that can be used quickly at home or at work. Improved turnaround times and new technologies mean one lab can handle hundreds of thousands of tests per day and respond to growing demand as needed. Our vaccine launch also keeps jabs in your arms at pace and provides as much protection as possible as soon as possible.

Testing should remain an important part of our response to Covid-19. Since we carefully relax the closure restrictions, this improved system means we can now integrate our lab network to achieve the best cost value. Our entire national laboratory capacity will not decrease, and anyone in need of testing can still get tested quickly.

