Warren Buffett says ‘never bet against America’ in letter touting Berkshire’s US assets





Warren Buffett

Gerard Miller | CNBC

90-year-old “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett remains a staunch supporter of the American Dream, declaring in his closely watched annual letter to shareholders to “never bet against America.”

“In its brief 232 years of existence … there has been no incubator to unleash human potential like America,” Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO wrote in a letter published on Saturday. . “Despite serious disruptions, our country’s economic progress has been mind-blowing. Our unwavering conclusion: never bet against America.”

Buffett shared a fact in the letter to illustrate Berkshire’s American credentials. He said the conglomerate owns the largest amount of U.S. assets (tangible fixed assets) by value than any other company in the country.

“Berkshire’s depreciated cost of these national ‘fixed assets’ is $ 154 billion. Next on this list is AT&T, with tangible fixed assets of $ 127 billion,” he wrote.

Don’t neglect Central America

The billionaire pointed to the two 100% US-owned Berkshire companies BNSF Railway and Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), which earned $ 8.3 billion in 2020 despite falling demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Your railroad carries approximately 15% of all non-local ton-miles (one ton of freight carried over a mile) of freight moving through the United States, whether by rail, truck, pipeline, barge, or plane, ”Buffett said. “The history of America’s railroads is fascinating. After approximately 150 years of rampant construction, scuffling, oversizing, bankruptcies, reorganizations and mergers, the rail industry finally emerged a few decades ago as mature and streamlined. “

Buffett believes BHE will be a leader in providing clean energy in the future. BHE has launched an $ 18 billion effort to rework and expand a substantial portion of the obsolete grid that now carries electricity across the West, Buffett noted.

“Unlike the railroads, our nation’s electric utilities need a massive overhaul in which the ultimate costs will be huge,” Buffett said in the letter. “This effort will absorb all of BHE’s benefits for decades to come. We welcome the challenge and believe that the additional investment will be appropriately rewarded.

And Buffett reminded investors that miracles are happening in Central America despite great attention being paid to coastal areas. After all, the legend started his conglomerate in Omaha, Nebraska and his head office remains based in Cornhusker State.

“Success stories abound across America,” said the investor. “Since the birth of our country, individuals with an idea, an ambition and often just a mouthful of capital have succeeded beyond their dreams by creating something new or improving the customer experience with something old. .

Not a fan of bonds

On investing, Buffett said extremely low interest rates around the world are making the bond market less attractive.

“Bonds aren’t the place to be these days,” Buffett said. “Fixed income investors around the world, be it pension funds, insurance companies or retirees, have a bleak future.”

Buffett noted that the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield had dropped drastically to 0.93% at the end of 2020, from 15.8% in September 1981. Meanwhile, investors are getting negative returns on trillions of dollars of sovereign debt in Germany and Japan, he added.

“The Oracle of Omaha” also made a surprise announcement on its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, which will be held in Los Angeles on May 1. This was the first time the meeting had taken place outside of Omaha. Los Angeles-based Vice President Charlie Munger missed the 2020 annual meeting due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic.

Berkshire repurchased nearly an additional $ 9 billion of its own shares in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing the company’s total buybacks to $ 24.7 billion last year, a record year for buybacks.

Buffett began a search for bargains in the midst of the market’s comeback. He recently took a significant position in Chevron, a classic value game, while adding Verizon as well as a handful of drug stocks. Apple is still the largest common stock investment in the conglomerate, which has played a significant role in offsetting pandemic damage to Berkshire’s rail and insurance business in 2020.

Even though the buyout strategy appears to be paying off, some investors looking for an update on the estate or details of Buffett’s next big acquisition might be a bit disappointed with the letter. The conglomerate still sits on a massive war chest with over $ 138 billion at the end of 2020.

Buffett noted that Berkshire’s other vice presidents Ajit Jain and Greg Abel will also be present at the annual meeting to answer questions.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive news, analysis and live business day programming from around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos