Covid-19 image brightens in US, but virus is not over yet





Many infectious disease experts in the United States are cautiously optimistic. Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all fallen sharply in recent weeks as the country emerges from its deadliest wave to date, and vaccination campaigns receive more and more gunfire populations. Warmer weather is fast approaching.

Yet the hard-won progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains fragile, according to public health experts. The number of cases is still high and could level off; current levels of accumulated immunity are not sufficient to safely remove precautions; and more dangerous variants threaten to take hold in the United States and exploit security loopholes.

Things are fragile. Now is not the time to ease restrictions, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Friday. We cannot make ourselves comfortable.

Covid-19 cases in the United States have declined in recent weeks, with the seven-day average dropping 74% since the January 11 peak, Dr Walensky said on Monday. Average daily hospital admissions, now 6,500 per day, fell 60% and are at their lowest level since the fall.

Covid-19 cases reported daily in the United States

Note: For all 50 states and DC, US territories and cruises. Latest update Source: Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering

There is no single explanation for the declines, health officials say, but the biggest contributor is probably behavior change. People are probably taking more precautions, after the holiday season and a murderous winter in which the United States passed 500,000 deaths from Covid-19. Additionally, state and local authorities have increased restrictions in response to the increase in numbers.

Epidemiologists also estimate roughly that at least a quarter of the population has had Covid-19, with most developing some level of immune response. This, combined with the relatively smaller number of people who have been fully vaccinated, reduces the number of susceptible people in the population and helps slow the spread. Vaccinations have also likely led to a drop in hospitalizations and deaths, having been rolled out to residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

We were coming down from a vacation bubble and coming out of a very dark, cold winter that might have kept people inside, said Darlene Bhavnani, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas at Austin. I hope that being more outside and without a long vacation, well continue to see these drops.

Some states and counties have started to relax security measures since conditions improved. Almost a year after the start of the pandemic, many people and communities are eager to return to a more normal version of life. But public health officials advise caution, as another rise in cases in the spring is still on the table.

The pressure to get back to something more normal will be immense and overwhelming, said Robert Wachter, chairman of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Hope we just thought about it, we’re not just declaring victory and opening the floodgates. This virus is smart and it will come back to bite us.

Relaxing mitigation measures too aggressively or too early will likely lead to a rebound in cases, as happened last spring and summer, say Dr Bhavnani and other health officials.

Daily confirmed cases and hospitalizations, although down significantly from January, are at a level similar to peaks seen last summer, and declines have stabilized over the past week. Cases have increased in the past three days, compared to the previous week, and the recent change should be taken very seriously, Dr Walensky said.

The amount of immunity created by both infection and vaccination is still a long way from the 70% to 80% or more needed to stop the spread by population level immunity alone.

Newer and more transferable variants complicate the calculation. The variant that emerged in the UK can spread much more easily than previous versions of the virus and could become the dominant strain in the US in March. A variant that emerged in South Africa has shown some resistance to currently available vaccines and therapies.

I’m concerned that once we get to a level that seems safer for society, and people decide to relax the restrictions for communities or for themselves, we do see that comeback in cases, Ajay said. Sethi, infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. And in this case, it will be a comeback in the new variant more difficult to control.

States and cities have responded to the improving numbers with a patchwork of rules and regulations based on advice from their respective health departments, as elected officials attempt to navigate the ever-changing pandemic landscape. Some states, such as Iowa and North Dakota, have abandoned their mask mandates.

New York State, which recently reopened indoor New York City dining and limited capacity arenas, is set to expand nursing home visitation rules as well, to allow 25% attendance at cinemas and increase attendance at weddings. State health officials are cautiously optimistic. To date, we have administered over 3 million vaccines, but everyone should remember this pandemic is not over, said Jeffrey Hammond, spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health. .

In Virginia, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday he would remove a statewide curfew and restrictions on the number of people allowed to participate in outdoor gatherings, starting in March.

Lilian Peake, state epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health, said vaccines offer the most hope for fewer infections and a return to anything that looks like normal. The vaccines we have are working well and are a way forward, Dr Peake said.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said she would not rest until all residents and visitors coming to the city are vaccinated.

Arizona saw a sharp rise in reported coronavirus infections during the summer of 2020, only to have these new cases overshadowed by an even higher increase in the fall and winter. In the summer, daily confirmed cases routinely exceeded 5,000, while in January, the number of cases steadily exceeded 10,000 per day, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. In contrast, this week the daily number of cases was around 1,000.

Like many people, I am encouraged to see the number of cases decrease, said Ms Gallego, a Democrat. At the same time, I’m afraid I won’t celebrate too early.

