Pandemic leaves tribes without US recognition at higher risk





Rachel Lynne Cushman is used to receiving calls from members of the Chinook Nation who are concerned about losing their homes or being cut off. Since COVID-19 hit, they’ve been coming every day.

Cushman is secretary-treasurer of the group of tribes whose rural and ancestral lands are based in one of the poorest counties in Washington state. Although most of them have been spared the health effects of the coronavirus, the pandemic has taken significant economic toll.

We were doing our best, Cushman said. But the reality is, we don’t have the resources to help you.

Unlike the federally recognized tribes, the Chinook Nation does not have a political relationship with the United States, which would make it eligible for federal coronavirus relief funding for state, local and tribal governments. Hundreds of tribes do not have this designation, which they say leaves them struggling to help their members and less equipped to fight a pandemic that is disproportionately affecting Native Americans and other people of color.

The 574 federally recognized tribes shared $ 8 billion in a massive coronavirus relief program approved last March. They used the money to provide meals, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, COVID-19 testing, business support, housing assistance and more. Another bill passed in December gives these tribes another year to spend the money and includes funding for vaccines, tests and housing assistance for federally recognized tribes.

The Chinook Nation made up of the Lower Chinook, Clatsop, Willapa, Wahkiakum and Kathlamet tribes received federal funding through a local non-profit organization to enable small tribes to distribute food to elders and help paying electricity bills, Tribal Council Chairman Tony A. (Naschio) Johnson said. . But even paired with grants, he said it was a drop in the bucket.

It is completely unfair for our neighbors to receive millions of dollars and for us to reap the benefits, if any, Johnson said. This is not to say that other tribes should not receive funding; we just need funding too.

The path to federal recognition is long, complicated and expensive, requiring extensive anthropological and genealogical research and extensive documentation proving that the tribe is distinct from others and has functioned continuously since the 1900s. The process can be costly. millions of dollars.

Five tribes were recognized under the Obama administration and seven tribes under the Trump administration, the latest being the small tribe of the Chippewa Indians of Montana, according to the Home Office.

Tribes received the designation through treaties, acts of Congress, or through the Department of the Interior. With it, tribal lands are protected from sale, their governments are recognized as sovereign, and they share federal funding for things like public safety, education, and health.

The Chinook Nation’s quest for federal recognition began with the hiring of lawyers to fight for land rights in 1899. The tribe was recognized in 2001, but the status was revoked 18 months later after the United States Indian Affairs Office ruled that it had not proven that it had always existed as a tribe throughout history.

The dismissal was traumatic, said Johnson, who cut his hair as a traditional sign of mourning. He said he sometimes looked back at a letter he wrote to his children about the bright future ahead and wanted to shout out.

They are still fighting for status and got a boost from a U.S. judge who ruled about a year ago that a ban on the tribe from re-applying for federal recognition was unwarranted.

Meanwhile, the Fernandeo Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, a tribe in Los Angeles County with no land base, has raised $ 2.6 million to build a business. He is one of six tribes based in California, Florida, Michigan and New Mexico whose petitions are being considered by the US Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Five other tribes in Louisiana, North Carolina and California are seeking federal recognition but have not yet completed their administrative procedures.

The 900 tribesmen in the Los Angeles area face job losses and food insecurity, Tribe President Rudy Ortega said.

The problems are reminiscent of those federally recognized tribes and others face in the pandemic, he said, but his tribe has additional hurdles to financial aid. Grant funding helped, but the demand for the money became more difficult after 10 tribal government workers were laid off, Ortega said.

We do our best with what we have, but we wish we had more because we can’t meet everyone’s needs on our own, he said.

The tribe is recognized by California, but this does not guarantee government funding. Although it can open up access to state funding, state recognition is seen primarily as a stepping stone to federal recognition.

In the meantime, the tribal chiefs are asking members for help delivering food and donating money for emergency rental assistance, COVID-19 tests and protective gear. Other than that, a large portion of the tribe’s funding comes from grants and an online store.

Likewise, efforts within the Chinook Nation to fight the pandemic have not gone far enough, tribal leaders say. Although they took strict precautions against COVID-19, including canceling major events and encouraging people to distance themselves socially, there was not much to prepare the tribe for the economic effects.

Tribal leaders have expanded a distribution system for those who need it most and invested in a traditional foods program. Last summer, they handed out two to five fish per household each week, and transformed elk and bears that volunteers donated for tribal refrigerators.

But Johnson, the tribe’s chairman, said what they needed most was federal statute and funding, which members fought for through drafting efforts. letters and social media campaigns.

With federal recognition, this is how the future of our community will change, he said.

Fernando reported from Chicago. Felicia Fonseca from Flagstaff, Arizona, contributed. Both are members of the Associated Press Race and Ethnicity team. Follow Fernando on Twitter at https://twitter.com/christinetfern and Fonseca at https://twitter.com/FonsecaAP.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos