



Reluctance to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is now common in the US military, with around a third of soldiers on active duty or in the National Guard refusing to be given the vaccine.

Soldiers have already received approved vaccines on a mandatory basis, but since coronavirus vaccines have only received emergency use clearance from the Food and Drug Administration, members of the military can opt out .

Many choose to do so, with military officials recently telling Congress that one-third of the military refused the beatings, The New York Times reported. At the large Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina, vaccine acceptance rates are below 50%.

Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, said there was some reluctance, especially among people of color, to get vaccinated and that the military needed to be aware that vaccines were safe.

Because of some things that have happened in the past, there is a certain degree of mistrust, and I think we have to work collectively hard to dispel rumors and provide facts to people, said Austin, who is black and received the vaccine himself.

In my experience, once armed with the facts, people will tend to make the right decisions.

Austin, who was speaking last week after a visit to a vaccination site in Los Angeles, said he wanted service members to talk to military health officials and read federal government guidelines to be informed on vaccines. We want them to have the facts, he said.

But vaccine reluctance in the military is a reflection of American society at large, with people refusing injections for a variety of reasons. Some are wary of the vaccine’s emergency approval, others don’t feel threatened by a pandemic that has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the United States while others have been convinced by baseless conspiracy theories , disseminated on social networks, that vaccines are a form of societal control involving implanted microchips.

The military tells me what, how and when to do almost everything, Sgt Tracey Carroll, who is based at Fort Sill, a military post in Oklahoma, told The New York Times. They finally asked me to do something and I have a choice, so I said no.

An expert advisory group on Friday recommended authorization of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine which, if approved, would become the third publicly available Covid vaccine and provide the United States with enough doses to cover its entire population.

But the country could struggle to gain herd immunity to the virus if enough people refuse to be vaccinated. According to a CBS poll released on Friday, a quarter of Americans said they would not take the vaccine, and another quarter said they may receive the vaccine.

Skepticism about vaccines has accelerated in the United States in recent years, according to an analysis published in The Lancet last week.

Mistrust of the medical community and poor public information campaigns are partly responsible, according to the analysis, as well as organized disinformation campaigns. In the past, the American anti-vaccine movement generally operated on the fringes of society, but has now broadened its reach through increased political activity and amplification on the internet, social media, and e-commerce platforms, a he added.

Kamala Harris has sought to assure Americans of vaccine safety after sharing details of her own mild side effects after receiving an injection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people may experience a temporary fever, chills, and fatigue after being vaccinated.

I got vaccinated. I can tell you, first of all, that these vaccines are safe. It will save your life, the US vice president told MSNBC last week, although she acknowledged some reluctance stemmed from previous unethical medical experiments conducted on people of color in the United States.

Yes, we have to tell the truth about the history of medical testing in this country. We have to be honest that people have fair skepticism about how it has been used, how it has been tested, and who it will be used for. But I promise you and tell you that this vaccine is safe.

