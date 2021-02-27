Doctors fear a new child mental health crisis in the UK exacerbated by Covid. Mental health





With school reopening next week, child mental health cases are expected to surge, and during the pandemic, in addition to the crisis in which vulnerable children are at risk, a crisis is expected.

Pediatricians, psychologists, and charities that provide mental health support have all told observers that demand is increasing and have warned of another surge as the lockdown is lifted. Several have reported longer waiting lists for young people in need.

Some philanthropic mental health services say demand has increased by 70% over the last three months over the previous year. The number of experiencing eating disorders, self-harm, and even mental illness raises serious concerns. There are also warnings that the crisis is disproportionately affecting poor children.

Karen Street, director of mental health at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, told Observer: We’re all really worried about what we’re already seeing, and we’re really worried about what’s coming. Presentations about acute hospitals for children in crisis have increased. What we found in the first blockade seemed very quiet in all respects at first, but later, there was a really steady and tremendous surge of young people with eating disorders.

The surge peaked in September and October, and when they returned to school, teachers had a chance to see them for the first time in months.

What we’ve seen from members on eating disorders is that they fell back a bit from this blockade. Everybody thought, my god, what will happen if everyone goes back to school? It seemed like everyone would see a little lost and sad, confused, anxious and disorientated kids returning to school.

Bernadka Dubicka, a faculty member for children and adolescents at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said the Covid epidemic emphasized and reinforced existing issues of child mental health. We have a crisis on top of a crisis, she said. We had already had a crisis in child and adolescent mental health before the pandemic. Signs are much more difficult for many children and families, and for staff who want to provide services.

We already have evidence of increased mental health problems in poor families. We know that the epidemic has hit many families the worst. I am very worried.

I have our prediction [an increase in demand for services] This is the direction things will go in because of all the existing data we have and the trends we can already see. In September of last year, I saw a lot of kids in crisis on their way back to school, and I’m afraid they’ll go back.

Julia Britton, director of the charity Open Door, a community service for young people in northern London, said the last three months have increased by about 70-75% over last year. Tried to see them for an initial evaluation within four weeks, she said, but may be on the waitlist for two to nine months, which we don’t want to see at all.

Suicidal thoughts and self-harm, eating disorders, anxiety and, of course, isolation are on the rise.

A series of warnings follows that funding for child mental health is not meeting increased demand even before the pandemic hits. Many local clinical commissioning groups are still spending less than 1% of their budget on providing children’s mental health services. A recent study found that 1 in 6 children now has mental health problems, while 61,000 referrals for children and adolescent mental health services in the UK last November hit an all-time high. This is an increase of 66% in the same month in 2019 and 139% in the same period in 2017.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Human Services said: This year has been very difficult, especially for our children and adolescents, and we know it is having a real impact on mental health for many.

Early intervention and treatment are critical and are providing an additional 2.3 billion to an additional 345,000 children and youth access to NHS support services or school and college-based support.

We are also training new, dedicated mental health personnel to provide targeted support, and we are investing 8m to help our skilled training staff to better respond to children’s emotional and mental health needs as a result of the epidemic.

