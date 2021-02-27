US Soccer Repeals Policy Requiring Players To Show Up For Anthem





The National Council of the American Football Federation has officially voted to repeal a policy requiring players to show up for the national anthem.

The 604-1 repeal vote, which took place at the USSF’s annual general meeting on Saturday, garnered 71.34 percent of the weighted vote. The policy had already been repealed by the USSF board last June, but it still required a vote from the National Council, which includes hundreds of voters from across the country representing stakeholders in youth constituencies, amateur and professional adults, as well as the athlete council.

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN + (US only) – ESPN + Viewers Guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

The policy was originally adopted at the USSF AGM in 2017 and stated, “All persons representing a Federation National Team shall respectfully stand while the National Anthems are being played at any event in which the Federation is playing. represented.

The policy was adopted in response to U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Megan Rapinoe, who knelt for the national anthem ahead of a 2016 game against Thailand. She did so in a bid to show her solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the anthem before NFL games to protest racial inequality and the police brutality. Rapinoe has done the same thing on several occasions with his club, Seattle Reign, now known as OL Reign. Following the adoption of the policy, Rapinoe said she would honor the policy and has continued to do so.

But in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May 2020 while in custody, protests have taken place across the United States over the very issues Kaepernick and Rapinoe were trying to raise. Some of these protests included protesters and kneeling police in memory of Floyd. This led the USSF to reconsider its policy.

At Saturday’s meeting, which took place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the vote elicited more responses from those assembled than any other item on the agenda. Most of the comments were against the repeal, including that of US Paralympian and athlete council member Seth Jahn, in which he made derogatory comments about the impact of police brutality and slavery on the black community. The negative comments led USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone to address those gathered and say that the repeal of the policy was in no way intended to disrespect the flag or the army.

“This is about the right of athletes and our staff to peacefully protest against racial inequalities and police brutality,” she said. “I therefore urge our members to support our staff and our athletes on this policy.”

In the other notable event of the day, Idaho Youth Soccer Association president Bill Taylor was elected USSF vice president, earning him a seat on the USSF board of directors. . He defeated former US international Cobi Jones, USSF board member Tim Turney and Metropolitan DC-Virginia Soccer Association president Jim Sadowski in a two-round vote . Jones was the top voter in the first round, but it wasn’t enough to get a majority. The second round saw Taylor receiving 55.94% of the weighted vote to win the election.

Jones, the all-time leader of the US men’s team in appearances, aimed to be just the third black person to serve on the USSF board of directors.

Cone was also elected president of the USSF. She ran unopposed after taking over last year from Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned amid controversy over the language used in legal filings that denigrated players on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos