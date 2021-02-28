A new approach to data is a great opportunity after Brexit in the UK.





The writer is the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports.

As you read this article, thousands of people are receiving messages that will change their lives. We invite you to book a Covid jab by a simple email or text. But it’s not just the NHS that has driven the UK’s incredible vaccine launch, but the data beneath it. From genetic data used to develop vaccines to personal health data enabling “ping” on your smartphone.

After seeing the data only through the lens of danger, Covid-19 taught us how much to lose when we don’t use it.

As we begin the competition to find the next information commissioner, we want to use everything we have learned during the epidemic to establish a bold new approach to sharing data quickly, efficiently and responsibly for the public good. It is data that no longer sees data as a threat, but as a great opportunity in our time.

Until now, conversations about data have centered around privacy, and for good reason. A person’s digital footprint can inform personal habits as well as important statistics such as age and gender.

Our top priority is protecting this valuable privacy. The UK has a long and proud tradition of protecting privacy, and now that we are outside the EU, we are working to maintain world-class data protection standards. This was recognized last week in the block’s draft decision on the’appropriateness’ of data protection rules. In other words, it is an agreement that data can continue to move freely between the EU and the UK.

We want to uphold these world-class standards. However, to do so, you don’t need to copy and paste the EU’s rulebook, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) word by word. Various countries, such as Israel and Uruguay, have successfully secured suitability with Brussels despite having their own data regimes. Not all of these are the same as the GDPR, but just because they are the same doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the same. The EU has no monopoly on data protection.

So the UK, who has come a long way to learning how to manage the risk of data, will start creating more opportunities.

Too many companies and organizations are now reluctant to use data because they don’t understand the rules or are afraid of accidentally breaking data. It hindered innovation and improvement of public services and prevented scientists from making new discoveries. Obviously, there are real costs if you don’t use the data.

The next information commissioner will not only be asked to focus solely on privacy, but will also be empowered to help people use their data to achieve their economic and social goals. The epidemic was full of cases like hospital trusts sharing lung scans to improve the way coronavirus is treated. Data has a far wider range of social benefits, and as we move away from the pandemic, the UK has the opportunity to be at the forefront of global data-driven growth.

Now we have left the EU and are free to enter into international data partnerships with some of the world’s fastest growing economies. Here are some great prizes you can win Early government estimates show that £11 billion of UK service exports are currently not being realized due to barriers to international data transmission. The EU has reacted slowly over the past few decades, declaring that only 12 countries are “suitable”. The UK can increase its agility and take advantage of its billions of pounds of opportunity to promote trade in areas where physical distance is not an issue. We will soon announce priority countries for data adequacy agreements.

Appointing a new information commissioner is only the first step in this process. But that would mean the beginning of a new era in England. It’s time to start asking ourselves whether we have the right to use the data, as well as whether we have the right to do so given its potential.

