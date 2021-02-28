Uber’s defeat in the British Supreme Court must mean a major change in the gig economy | Uber





Moving fast and breaking things was famous for mantras from Silicon Valley tech companies. It was enthusiastically embraced by Uber, a vehicle guidance company established to close taxis. Unfortunately, one of the things it violated was the British Employment Law that led the British Supreme Court to issue a ruling on February 19 confirming this was true.

Uber (for those who have never used it before, including this columnist) is a technology platform that allows customers looking for a taxi to connect with drivers who own a car and are willing to give it a ride. Except for the conversation between the customer and the driver, everything that happens in the process is controlled by the platform. The Ubers case and business model depend on what drivers are considered self-employed contractors, i.e. cheap. The case decided by the court will depend on the question of whether the driver is actually simply a contractor or a worker who is entitled to minimum wage and vacation pay protections that were not available while Uber classified as self-employed.

The court unanimously supported the 2016 employment tribunal decision to keep drivers in a position of being subordinate and dependent on Uber. The verdict is worth reading to see the judge’s elegant explanation of this proposition. Uber sets a maximum rate. The driver did not have a say in the contract. If the driver canceled too many requests, the application was fined. And since they had little or no ability to improve their economic position through professional or entrepreneurial skills, the only way they could actually increase their income was to work longer hours while continuing to meet Ubers’ performance metrics. That said, they worked for Uber, not themselves.

Uber claims that the ruling applies only to the 25 drivers who filed the claim, but in reality it sets a precedent for how it treats millions of gig economy workers in the UK and elsewhere (foreign courts have taken note of courts in other jurisdictions. Because it is tilted, decisive). In that sense, judgment is a groundbreaking thing that has important implications for gig economy outfits like Deliveroo.

We don’t consider Uber drivers to be employees. There are three categories of employment in UK law. Employees with guaranteed employment rights and benefits; Workers who enjoy some of those rights; Self-employed with little protection. The Supreme Court moved drivers from the third category in this category to the second category. But that’s the beginning.

So what happens next? Will Uber be tweaking its platform to lower the level of control over new employees? Then, as the Financial Times has pointed out, one of the reasons Uber is so popular with foreigners visiting the UK is that it won’t be able to guarantee its customers a uniform service. (I have a common complaint from Uber drivers to passengers in Cambridge that the floor went out of business when the epidemic forced Chinese students to return home.)

Another possible countermeasure is to increase the price to cover the additional costs of complying with the law determined by the Supreme Court. Since Uber is pathologically unprofitable (London seems to be one of the few cities that are making money), significant increases in operating costs are likely to worsen the financial situation.

Thus, Uber was cornered by British law on the one hand and financial reality on the other. However, as all zoologists confirm, wild beasts are often the most dangerous when they are in the corner. And, until recently, Uber, which had the most poisonous corporate culture after Facebook, is unlikely to do well. We tasted it when an alliance of California and other gig economy companies came up with $200 million to successfully support Proposition 22, which could continue to classify drivers as independent contractors rather than as obligated employees. So that. Benefits.

Uber is already trying the Proposition 22 approach in Brussels. We published a ridiculous white paper explaining how important it is to preserve the freedoms of 600,000 European workers to access flexible income opportunities. The legal ambiguity of the current status of independent workers makes it difficult for platforms like Uber to provide both flexible access to work and benefits and social protection to independent workers.

Well, at least in the UK the current legal ambiguity has been removed. What’s left now is that Uber agrees with the idea that one thing all global tech companies instinctively hate: the idea that they must comply with the laws of the minor jurisdictions they operate. One of Brexit’s delicious and ironic side effects is that there is no longer an option to put the case on the long grass of the European Court of Justice! Sometimes you have to be grateful for a little mercy.

What i’m reading

There is a compelling post on Eugene Wei’s blog about TikTok’s unexpected affordances that enable creative reactions to special effects videos.

Getting Started with the Program One of the few great essayists produced by the tech industry, Paul Graham has contributed an adorable autobiographical essay, What I Worked On.

The Trump Hotel staff revealed what it really was like to work there in a great news story for Washington magazine.

