US Soccer Elects New Vice President, Presents Future Plans and Goals at Annual General Meeting





The selection of a new vice president was one of the main topics of activity, as the American Football Federation covered a wide range of topics and priorities on Friday and Saturday, with its annual general meeting and a board meeting. administration held to a large extent online. format adjusted for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Taylor, president of the Idaho Youth Soccer Association, won a hotly contested vice-presidential election on Saturday against the great Cobi Jones and two other retired MLS and US national team candidates, a process that required two rounds of voting after Jones won the first. poll but failed to achieve the required majority of votes cast.

Watch newly elected Vice President Bill Taylor address the National Council following his selection as Vice President of American Football. pic.twitter.com/rAmdooVkfp

US Soccer (@ussoccer) February 27, 2021

The election was held to fill the vacancy when retired U.S. Women’s National Team star Cindy Parlow Cone took over as president last year after Carlos Cordeiro resigned. Taylor will complete the remaining three years on the original term of Parlow Cones.

On Friday, the board meeting included a litany of updates on the two senior national teams from general managers Kate Markgraf and Brian McBride and athletic director Earnie Stewart. Of particular note for MLS observers: A full breakdown of the upcoming USMNT schedule, including specific dates for previously announced World Cup qualifiers.

Gregg Berhalters’ side will play 14 games this calendar year, as well as the Gold Cup in mid-summer, and at least six playoffs in 2022. Here’s a recap:

March 25: Friendly announcement against European country Monday March 28: Friendly against Northern Ireland May 30: Friendly warmup before the round of 16 of the Concacaf Nations League June 3: Nations League semi-final against the Honduras June 6: Nations League final or third place match against Costa Rica or Mexico June 9: Friendly against opponent to be determined July 10-August. 1: Concacaf Gold Cup September 2: Opening of the octagonal qualifying round for the World Cup at the opponent to be determined September 5: WCQ at home against opponent to be determined September 8: WCQ in Honduras October 7: WCQ vs. Jamaica October 10: WCQ to opponent TBD Oct. 13: WCQ vs. Costa Rica November 12: WCQ vs. Mexico November 16: WCQ to Jamaica January 27, 2022: WCQ vs. opponent TBD January 30, 2022: WCQ to opponent TBD February 2, 2022: WCQ vs Honduras March 24, 2022: WCQ in Mexico March 27, 2022: WCQ vs opponent TBD March 30, 2022: WCQ in Costa Rica

The AGM also included a ratification of the 2020 federations’ decision to repeal Policy 604-1, which required players from national teams to represent the national anthem played before international matches.

Implemented in 2017 after Megan Rapinoe chose to kneel during the anthem before some USWNT games, the 604-1 policy was shelved last summer amid the booming national conversation. on racial justice, Parlow Cone apologizing at the time for what she called the federation’s lack of leadership. on these issues. Voting members of the federations ratified the decision on Saturday, although several representatives expressed their categorical opposition to the repeal of policy 604-1.

The board also discussed the process for selecting host cities for the 2026 North American World Cup, which will be co-hosted with Canada and Mexico. The general plan is to hold virtual meetings with the groups vying for accommodation rights early this year, then conduct site visits in late summer before making final decisions by now. the end of 2021.

As originally stated at yesterday’s Board meeting, here are the USSF’s goals and benchmarks for the future pic.twitter.com/1tqoAOjR2E

Charles Boehm (@cboehm) February 27, 2021

And the federation leadership has drawn up an ambitious list of benchmarks and long-term goals for the organization to pursue over the next decade. Among them:

Help the USMNT, which is currently ranked No.24 in the FIFA World Rankings, move into the top eight Maintain the position of reigning USWNT No.1 world champion in the women’s rankings 60% increase in participation in the youth football in the United States, from 7.5 million to 12 million 241% increase in combined television audience for the two senior national teams







