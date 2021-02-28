UK Real Estate Market Diversity Records 35.5 Million House Price Gap





There was a difference of 35,495,000 between the most expensive property sold in London for 35,500,000 and the cheapest property sold in Sunderland for 15,000. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Last year, a new study found that there was a gap of 35.5m ($49.4m) between the bottom and top of the UK real estate market.

Data analysis by real estate expert Astons found that looking at sales price records at land registries in 20 major cities, 493,383 residential transactions across England and Wales resulted in an average selling price of 245,000.

However, there was a difference of 35,495,000 between the most expensive property sold in London for 35,500,000 and the cheapest property sold in Sunderland for 15,000.

The London market was the driving force behind the UK real estate sector, with the largest number of deals in all major cities (51,378) as well as the largest price gap.

The lowest housing deals across London in 2020 were only 75,000, which means that the capital had a difference of 3,543m between the top and bottom of the real estate market.

Bournemouth ranks second in the most diverse real estate market with a difference of 6.81m between the most expensive (6.85m) and lowest (44,000) real estate purchases.

While Oxford had the highest selling price of 100,000, the city still had the third largest gap with the highest selling price of 4.5 million. 4.4m spacing.

Other UK cities with large real estate price gaps between the top and bottom of each market are Birmingham (3.4m), Cambridge (3.3m), Bristol (2.9m), Leeds (2.5m), Manchester (2.2m) and Sheffield . (2m) and Newcastle (1.9m).

Read more: UK housing prices expected to fall due to closures, stamp duty closures, and job cuts

On the other side of the scale, Sunderland took the crown in 2020’s cheapest deals. Not only did the city’s most expensive property sell for 800,000, it’s also where the gap between the top and bottom is the smallest. Of the market (785,000).

Eric Chou, senior real estate consultant at Astons, said there is a wealth of diversity within the market, and although real estate prices may be among the highest in Europe, there are options for different price thresholds.

There is a common misconception that prime property can actually only be found in London, but this is not true. Over the past year, there were more than £2 million in deals in nine major cities, with an additional eight exceeding £1 million.

Of course, London is attracting the attention of many foreign investors, but these major regional cities probably offer the opportunity to purchase larger, major real estate. Not only are the markets generally cheaper, but the size of homes available in the multi-million-pound market will be much larger than those found in the capital.

