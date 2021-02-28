Beltsville Shooting





WASHINGTON A Prince George County man was arrested for firearms following a clash and shooting on Friday in the United States Secret Service district in Beltsville, Maryland, according to the Department of Justice in A press release.

Jeremiah Peter Watson, 22, of Hyattsville, has been accused by the DOJ of being a criminal in possession of a gun, according to the DOJ.

DOJ officials said Watson shot a Secret Service, facility security and US park police officer with a 9mm handgun after first approaching a security hut in the facility, which would have concerned security because of the way he approached the guard post.

Watson was pepper-sprayed before getting back into his car, firing several shots at law enforcement officials who had to take cover in the security hut, the DOJ press release said.

Police tracked down Watson after federal law enforcement searched for information on the car and when security officers identified him as the gunman, according to the WUSA9 press release.

“The police recovered a 9mm handgun loaded with three 0.9mm cartridges in the magazine and a fourth in the vehicle chamber. The police recovered in the amount from the trunk are three 9mm shell casings, allegedly similar to shell casings recovered from the shooting scene, “the DOJ said of the Saturday search of Watson’s home and car.

The criminal complaint was announced by Acting United States Attorney General for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner and Acting Police Chief Gregory T. Monahan of the United States Parks Police, the press release said.

A USPP officer was injured in a car crash while trying to respond to the incident. The agent was taken to a local hospital at the time with non-fatal injuries.

The shooting comes after a week of big news for US park police, who appointed their first black police chief, Pamela Smith.

Smith will become the first African-American woman to lead the 230-year-old agency. Smith is a 23-year veteran of the USPP, a full-service police force with jurisdiction in all federal parks.

Chief Smith’s commitment to the police as a public service and her willingness to listen and collaborate make her the right person to lead U.S. park policing at this pivotal time in our country, said Shawn Benge , deputy director exercising the delegated powers of the director of the NPS.

Smith begins his new role on February 28.

The U.S. Parks Service also announced that park police will begin wearing body cameras, a goal Smith said she plans to accomplish in her first 90 days. The NPS said it plans to pilot the program in San Francisco and roll it out nationwide by the end of 2021.

Body worn cameras are good for the public and good for our officers, which is why I am prioritizing the implementation of a body worn cam program in my first 90 days, said Smith. This is one of the many steps we must take to continue to build trust and credibility with the public we have been tasked with serving.

