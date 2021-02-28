Trudeau: Canada-US border will remain closed “for now … to stay safe” | Local News





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Associated press

WASHINGTON Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a pre-recorded interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” to air Sunday, offered Canadians and Americans no hope that the border between the two countries will reopen anytime soon.

“We will continue to engage with the White House and with the administration on the best times to start releasing measures at the border,” Trudeau said, according to a transcript of the interview that NBC released on Saturday. “But for now, we all need to stay safe, and that means keeping (the border restrictions) in place.”

Trudeau’s comments came in month 12 of the border closure, which limits crossings to essential business, medical and educational travel. The United States and Canada largely closed the land borders between the two countries on March 21 in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Now, even though there are signs the Covid-19 pandemic is easing, Trudeau told NBC’s Chuck Todd that concerns about new variants of the virus presented a reason to keep the border largely closed.

“Our public health experts are telling us what the right steps are and how concerned we need to be about the variants,” Trudeau said.

Asked what parameters Canada will look at to determine when to reopen the border, Trudeau said: “I think there are a lot of different parameters that we need to look at at (the) border and to protect Canadians from Covid-19. the counts, the presence of variants, hospitalizations, all these elements are taken into account in the experts’ analysis. “

